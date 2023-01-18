Five-time Paralympian fails dope test, to attend ADDP hearing

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five-time Paralympian Naresh Kumar Sharma has been asked to attend a hearing of the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Friday in relation to a failed dope test. It is understood that the para-shooter was tested on March 17 last year during the selection trials held to pick the Indian teams for international events including two World Cups.

Sharma has been charged with a violation of the NADA Anti-Doping Rules 2.1 and 2.2. Prohibited substances, namely S5, diuretics and masking agents/Canrenone, S5 diuretics and masking agents/Intlaparnitle and P1. Beta Blockers/metoprolol were found in his A sample. Beta-blockers are used by precision athletes like shooters to control the heartbeat. "Yes, the test was conducted in March last year during the selection trials and we were apprised of Sharma's result in September," JP Nautiyal, Chairperson of Para Shooting — Sports Technical Committee, Paralympic Committee India (PCI), told this daily.

Adding further, Nautiyal said, "Sharma couldn't make it to the national team for the two scheduled World Cups then and hence didn't represent the country." Para-shooter Sharma admitted that his A sample has tested positive but claimed innocence. "I suffered a brain haemorrhage on January 29 last year. I lost sight in my right eye then. Given my financial condition, I didn't get hospitalised but took medicines prescribed by the doctors. I informed the dope control officer that I am on medication at the time of the test," said Sharma.

The para-athlete also informed that he accepted the voluntary provisional suspension in September which is an ineligibility of two years. "Once I was told about the positive dope test, I submitted all related documents with the NADA. I also wrote an e-mail to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which in turn replied that the medicines I was prescribed didn't need therapeutic use exemption (TUE) form. I have also submitted the reply of the IPC with other documents to the NADA," added Sharma. The 51-year-old para-shooter said he was also prescribed medicines for blood pressure after the brain haemorrhage. "I have been tested umpteen times during my career of more than two decades and never returned positive. I am quite confident that the panel will accept my arguments as I have submitted all the related documents," signed off Sharma.

