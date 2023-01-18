Top wrestlers stage sit-in at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

"Federation's job is to support players and keep their sporting needs in mind and resolve issues they are facing. What to do if federation creates problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back out," tweeted Olympic and multiple World Championships medallist Bajrang Punia in the afternoon. And he was not alone.

Almost all the top wrestlers from the country including 2016 Rio Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and two-time Worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat also joined him on the social networking site. They also posted pictures and videos of their sit in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. In what could be termed as an unprecedented move by the country's wrestlers, they were protesting against the alleged high-handedness of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"(A) Player wants self-respect. A player prepares for Olympics and other big events with zeal but if the federation doesn't support the athlete then he/she loses the self-confidence. We will not bow down. We will fight for our rights," was Vinesh's tweet. It was learnt that the wrestlers have also decided to speak to media in the evening and spell out the reasons behind the protest.

Incidentally, the national camps for male and female wrestlers started at Sonepat, Haryana and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh respectively on Wednesday. Only medallists from the National Championships held in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh in December last year were named for the camp with a few exceptions including Bajrang and Vinesh.

"The wrestlers seem to be offended by a few policies including the selection criteria put in place by the president. As per the selection criteria, every wrestler has to compete in the selection trials if he/she wishes to take part in the international meet irrespective of his/her status. This has not gone down well with a few renowned wrestlers, who apparently feel they should be given direct entry into the team," claimed a WFI official on condition of anonymity.

One of the SAI coaches said the protest is historic and justified as the WFI has been taking unilateral decisions of late.

"If you look at the previous nationals, the federation appointed inexperienced referees despite being warned about it. It led to several controversies during the championships. If I am right, Sujeet Maan, who was recently given prestigious Dronacharya Award, was suspended during the tournament because he protested against a wrong decision of referee. He coaches Bajrang and apparently was not named in the camp. How will Bajrang train at the camp now," said the coach.

