Praggnanandha beats World No 2 Liren

O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indian Army to promote women officers to full Colonel rank
Western allies pledge fresh weapons for Ukraine
'Will keep inspecting roads at night': DCW Chief Maliwal after molestation scare
SC Collegium again backs gay advocate Saurabh Kirpal as Delhi HC judge
Pee-gate row: Air India imposes four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra
'Propaganda piece to push discredited narrative': India on BBC documentary on PM Modi