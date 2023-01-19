WFI chief sexually exploited women wrestlers, accuse top wrestlers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sports in the country has not seen such an uprising by players in recent times. In a dramatic turn of events, top wrestlers of the country staged a protest against their federation at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. In a one-a-kind protest, the wrestlers demanded Wrestling Federation of India president be removed, accusing him of sexual exploitation.

The grapplers, instead of joining their national camps in Sonepat (Haryana) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), led by Olympic and world championships medallist Bajrang Punia and multiple worlds medallist Vinesh Phogat reached Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Wednesday. They were joined by top wrestlers including 2016 Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, Worlds medallists Sarita Mor and Anshu Malik.

With a few coaches too joining them, the sit-in gathered steam and by evening the venue was brimming with activities, where Vinesh made startling revelations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She alleged that he was sexually exploiting women wrestlers for years. Singh, a BJP member of parliament from Kaiserganj (UP), denied all charges saying he can be hanged if they are proven.

"I know at least 10-20 women wrestlers who have told me about the sexual exploitation they faced at the hands of (the) WFI president. They told me their stories. I can't take their names now but I can definitely reveal the names if we get to meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister of the country," Vinesh said while addressing the media, while clarifying that she never faced such exploitation. She also claimed that several coaches at the national camp insexual exploitation Lucknow too exploited women wrestlers.

Vinesh had more harrowing tales to recite. "I have received death threats from people who are close to the WFI president (because she dared to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to several issues plaguing Indian wrestling when she met him after the Tokyo Games). If anything happens to any of us sitting here, only the WFI president will be responsible," she alleged.

Singh, 66, who was elected WFI president for a third consecutive term (final one too) in February 2019, called it a conspiracy on behalf of an industrialist. "There is no truth in any of the allegations. Why should I quit? Even if one woman wrestler comes and proves the sexual harassment charge, I am ready to be hanged," he said.

He also said that the matter can be investigated by the CBI or police. Singh hinted that the new selection policy, which makes it mandatory for every wrestler to compete in the national championship and attend selection trials, might be the reason behind the protest.



Sports ministry asks for reply



Vinesh also revealed during the protest that so upset were the wrestlers that she along with Bajrang went to meet Home Minister Amit Shah some months ago to highlight issues plaguing the WFI. Bajrang even said that the Home Minister assured that they will get justice.

Later, the sports ministry has asked the WFI to file a reply to all allegations levelled against its chief on Wednesday. A statement issued by the ministry said it took cognizance of the protest staged by wrestlers, including Olympic and CWG medallists, in Delhi and a press conference in which wrestlers have levelled serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the President and coaches of the WFI and of mismanagement in the functioning of the federation.

The sports ministry has sought an explanation from WFI. It has also directed the federation to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made. In its communication to WFI, the ministry has stated that "since the matter pertains to the well-being of athletes, it has taken a very serious view of the matter."

The ministry has further stated that if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, it will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.



What they said

After the Tokyo Olympics defeat, WFI President called me 'khota sikka'. WFI mentally tortured me. I used to think of ending my life each day. If anything happens to any wrestler, then the responsibility will on WFI president

-Vinesh Phogat, double Worlds medallist



Our fight is not against the government or the Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. We will not compete in any international competition until the WFI President is removed. While we are denied help and support of foreign coaches, the president has hired a foreign coach for his own academy in Gonda

-Bajrang Punia, Olympic and Worlds medallist



We've sent notices to Delhi police & union sports ministry. Immediate justice should be served in this case. WFI President should be arrested & stern action should be taken against the coaches whose names have come up in the matter

-Swati Maliwal, chief of Delhi Commission for Women, after meeting wrestlers

