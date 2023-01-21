Home Sport Other

Japan's Yamaguchi, woman of hour

Facing another close challenger in Carolina Marin on Friday, Yamaguchi asserted her style to overcome the Rio Olympic champion and book a spot in the semis of the $850,000 event.

Published: 21st January 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Akane Yamaguchi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Akane Yamaguchi is the gold standard of badminton today. Known for her nimbleness, speed and patient approach, the shuttler from Japan seems to be operating with a different level of energy in recent times. The diminutive shuttler just seems to have found a different gear. Just last week, she beat her closest rivals, Tai Tzu-ying and An Se-young (in terms of world rankings) en route to open the season with a title in Malaysia. And she’s carrying on that momentum into the India Open Super 750.

Facing another close challenger in Carolina Marin on Friday, Yamaguchi asserted her style to overcome the Rio Olympic champion and book a spot in the semis of the $850,000 event. Granted that Marin is still in recovery mode after her serious injury, but Yamaguchi did what was necessary and has given a clear message that she is not ready to relinquish her World No 1 status any time soon.

Marin, who knows a thing or two about dominance, acknowledged Yamaguchi’s superiority in play at the moment. “I wanted to show a bit more. She (Yamaguchi) is playing really well, she’s controlling the shuttle very well,” she said.

Given that the Olympic qualification phase is around the corner, Yamaguchi will be intent on keeping up the good work, especially after her heartbreak in the 2020 Olympics at home, where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals by India’s PV Sindhu.

Incidentally, she will meet Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, the woman who beat Sindhu, next. An Se-yong and China’s He Bingjiao also advanced and will meet each other in the semifinals. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) also entered the semifinals after his countrymate, Rasmus Gemke, was forced to quit in the opening game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akane Yamaguchi Carolina Marin
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp