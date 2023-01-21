Japan's Yamaguchi, woman of hour

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Akane Yamaguchi is the gold standard of badminton today. Known for her nimbleness, speed and patient approach, the shuttler from Japan seems to be operating with a different level of energy in recent times. The diminutive shuttler just seems to have found a different gear. Just last week, she beat her closest rivals, Tai Tzu-ying and An Se-young (in terms of world rankings) en route to open the season with a title in Malaysia. And she’s carrying on that momentum into the India Open Super 750.

Facing another close challenger in Carolina Marin on Friday, Yamaguchi asserted her style to overcome the Rio Olympic champion and book a spot in the semis of the $850,000 event. Granted that Marin is still in recovery mode after her serious injury, but Yamaguchi did what was necessary and has given a clear message that she is not ready to relinquish her World No 1 status any time soon.

Marin, who knows a thing or two about dominance, acknowledged Yamaguchi’s superiority in play at the moment. “I wanted to show a bit more. She (Yamaguchi) is playing really well, she’s controlling the shuttle very well,” she said.

Given that the Olympic qualification phase is around the corner, Yamaguchi will be intent on keeping up the good work, especially after her heartbreak in the 2020 Olympics at home, where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals by India’s PV Sindhu.

Incidentally, she will meet Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, the woman who beat Sindhu, next. An Se-yong and China’s He Bingjiao also advanced and will meet each other in the semifinals. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) also entered the semifinals after his countrymate, Rasmus Gemke, was forced to quit in the opening game.

NEW DELHI: Akane Yamaguchi is the gold standard of badminton today. Known for her nimbleness, speed and patient approach, the shuttler from Japan seems to be operating with a different level of energy in recent times. The diminutive shuttler just seems to have found a different gear. Just last week, she beat her closest rivals, Tai Tzu-ying and An Se-young (in terms of world rankings) en route to open the season with a title in Malaysia. And she’s carrying on that momentum into the India Open Super 750. Facing another close challenger in Carolina Marin on Friday, Yamaguchi asserted her style to overcome the Rio Olympic champion and book a spot in the semis of the $850,000 event. Granted that Marin is still in recovery mode after her serious injury, but Yamaguchi did what was necessary and has given a clear message that she is not ready to relinquish her World No 1 status any time soon. Marin, who knows a thing or two about dominance, acknowledged Yamaguchi’s superiority in play at the moment. “I wanted to show a bit more. She (Yamaguchi) is playing really well, she’s controlling the shuttle very well,” she said. Given that the Olympic qualification phase is around the corner, Yamaguchi will be intent on keeping up the good work, especially after her heartbreak in the 2020 Olympics at home, where she was knocked out in the quarterfinals by India’s PV Sindhu. Incidentally, she will meet Thailand’s Supanida Katethong, the woman who beat Sindhu, next. An Se-yong and China’s He Bingjiao also advanced and will meet each other in the semifinals. Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) also entered the semifinals after his countrymate, Rasmus Gemke, was forced to quit in the opening game.