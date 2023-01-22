WFI meeting called off, uncertainty over participation in international meets

Firoz Mizra By

CHENNAI: There is no end to wrestling drama. In less than 24 hours, the Wrestling Federation of India was forced to call off its senior ranking tournament in Gonda and it cancelled the emergency meeting too.

In response to the sports ministry’s directive to cancel all activities with immediate effect, the WFI had said it would take a decision on Sunday and it is understood that after deliberation, they decided to cancel its emergency executive committee and general body meeting.

“The proposed meeting has been called off,” tweeted the WFI.

As reported by this newspaper, there is uncertainty over India’s participation in Zagreb Open Ranking Series from February 1 to 5. The WFI said that all participants including national and international might get affected. A provisional entry list had already been sent by the WFI before its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh got embroiled in the controversy.

The list included Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor — the wrestlers who led the protest against Singh at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The visa process too had started before the protest. It is understood that Bajrang and his wife withdrew their names.

The WFI’s meeting was to discuss various allegations levelled against Singh. All members from various affiliated state units present in Gonda backed the WFI chief, who has been asked to step aside from the day-to-day activities of WFI till a proposed oversight committee submits its probe report in four weeks. Interestingly, the composition of the committee, which was supposed to be announced on Saturday, was not made public even on Sunday.

Meanwhile, for wrestlers, the ranking series is important to get points that help them in getting seedings for World Championships.

"These Ranking series are important. They give wrestlers exposure, boost their confidence and also help them secure ranking points to get seedings. The seedings in turn help them in getting an easy draw during the Worlds, which is an Olympic qualifier," Mahabir Prasad, the Indian wrestling coach, told this daily.

The Croatia event will be followed by a Ranking Series in Egypt from February 23.

