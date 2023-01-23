Hockey is a full-time commitment in NZ without any of the full-time perks like pay: Simon Child 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India's hockey programme is one of the most well-funded among all hockey-playing nations, especially when you compare it to nations like New Zealand. The Black Sticks, who beat India on Sunday, do not have to pay to play but they are essentially volunteers, with most of them having full-time jobs elsewhere as they don't get a salary while turning out for the national side.

In a conversation with Simon Child, who started a commercial property investment company after the Rio Games, he lifts the lid on what it's like to represent New Zealand in a sport like a hockey.

On getting back to playing after the three-year break

I came here in October-November for the Pro League which was good. It was a good kind of re-entry to international hockey. I have enjoyed it so far after getting back from the break. Disappointing result against the Netherlands but we need to make sure that we bounce back with a good performance against Malaysia. Hopefully, I can just continue to build a bit of form. Personally, it's been okay so far but there's always room for improvement.

On coming back to the side as a player and a captain

It's really good. I get to do much less than when I was captain (smiles). So, I'm happy to take on more of a backseat role. I definitely am focusing on my own game and helping the younger guys and less experienced guys where I can and I think we have got enough leadership in our group.

On the hockey structure back in New Zealand

Hockey is going through a big restructuring at the moment in terms of the high-performance programme. Last year was the first domestic league we had after Covid. We had another competition which was four franchises playing each other in a tournament scenario and that was to concentrate the number of players in NZ and create a better quality product. But that only happened one time.

There are a lot of things that need to happen in the short term to create a longer, more sustainable high-performance environment. At the moment, due to Covid but also due to funding and a lot of other reasons, we just don't have the high-quality competition in NZ where we are creating a strong number of hockey players so we are relying a lot on guys like myself, coming back at 34 and one or two talented players coming through the ranks. There's a huge gap in between.

On the recently announced player contracts

Yeah, we have player contracts. It's awarded to 20-25 players and each contracted period is normally from like October to November the following year. But there's no funding for the programme as such. We are essentially volunteers. Hockey is a full-time commitment in NZ with the national team without any of the full-time perks like pay. We don't have to pay to be here, the programme's expenses are covered but we are not being paid a salary.

On the pathway for the sport in NZ, how do you tell young kids and parents that there's a future in the sport?

Unless you are really committed, and dedicated and you want to represent NZ and want to go to the WC and the Olympics, there are not a lot of other perks to keep young people in the game back in NZ. There's a lot of other competition for kids' time whether be it in other sports or leisure activities or academics. Without a fully funded programme, it's hard to compete with other sports.

(This interview took place before New Zealand's final pool game against Malaysia)

