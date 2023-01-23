Inter-school swimming meet on February 4 at ORCA pool in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras District Aquatic Association will conduct the XXIX inter-school swimming meet at the ORCA pool, The Seva Sadan, 7, Harrington Road, Chetpet, Chennai 31 on February 4 and 5.

The winners will be selected to represent Chennai District in the forthcoming ‘Sri Lanka-Chennai Dual Swim Meet’ to be held on February 11 and 12 at Chennai ORCA pool. Link for registration is: https://forms.gle/mSACG7uxeVG1J3oFA. Last date for registration is Jan 25.

Railways in control Half-centuries by Kush Marathe (68) and Ashutosh Sharma (77)batting put Railways in a comfortable position against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-25 men’s Group ‘C’ game played at Gujarat college grounds, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Brief scores: Railways 331/6 in 90 ovs (Marathe 68, Kushwaha 38, Tyagi 34 batting, Ashutosh 77 batting) vs Tamil Nadu.

Ramachandraa wins Ramachandraa Public School (Chennai) won the seventh edition of Junior Super Kings 2022-23, defeating PSBB Millennium (Chennai)by four runs in a thrilling final played at the India Cements Limited Cricket Ground, Tirunelveli. Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu, the chief guest for the final, handed over the awards and interacted with students after the match.

TN women lose

Riding on Pratika unbeaten 91, Delhi thrashed Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in the senior women one-dayers played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 181 in 49.1 ovs (Arshi 85, Parunika 3/29) lost to Delhi 182/1 in 38.4 ovs (Priya 78, Pratika 91 n.o).

MOP Vaishnav girls shine

Nivetha (4 points) and Angelina John, Leena and Kruthika V (3 pts each) helped MOP Vaishnav College win the inter-zone University of Madras handball tournament that was held at Nazareth college.

CHENNAI: The Madras District Aquatic Association will conduct the XXIX inter-school swimming meet at the ORCA pool, The Seva Sadan, 7, Harrington Road, Chetpet, Chennai 31 on February 4 and 5. The winners will be selected to represent Chennai District in the forthcoming ‘Sri Lanka-Chennai Dual Swim Meet’ to be held on February 11 and 12 at Chennai ORCA pool. Link for registration is: https://forms.gle/mSACG7uxeVG1J3oFA. Last date for registration is Jan 25. Railways in control Half-centuries by Kush Marathe (68) and Ashutosh Sharma (77)batting put Railways in a comfortable position against Tamil Nadu on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-25 men’s Group ‘C’ game played at Gujarat college grounds, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Brief scores: Railways 331/6 in 90 ovs (Marathe 68, Kushwaha 38, Tyagi 34 batting, Ashutosh 77 batting) vs Tamil Nadu. Ramachandraa wins Ramachandraa Public School (Chennai) won the seventh edition of Junior Super Kings 2022-23, defeating PSBB Millennium (Chennai)by four runs in a thrilling final played at the India Cements Limited Cricket Ground, Tirunelveli. Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu, the chief guest for the final, handed over the awards and interacted with students after the match. TN women lose Riding on Pratika unbeaten 91, Delhi thrashed Tamil Nadu by nine wickets in the senior women one-dayers played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, BKC, Mumbai. Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 181 in 49.1 ovs (Arshi 85, Parunika 3/29) lost to Delhi 182/1 in 38.4 ovs (Priya 78, Pratika 91 n.o). MOP Vaishnav girls shine Nivetha (4 points) and Angelina John, Leena and Kruthika V (3 pts each) helped MOP Vaishnav College win the inter-zone University of Madras handball tournament that was held at Nazareth college.