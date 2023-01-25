Wrestlers unhappy with panel

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the sports ministry named a five-member Oversight Committee, some of the protesting wrestlers cried foul and said they were not consulted before the names were finalised.

In an open objection to the sports ministry’s selection of the five members, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malilk, worlds medallists Vinesh Phogat and Sarita Mor were among some wrestlers who said they were not consulted.

The wrestlers levelled grave charges, including that of sexual harassment, against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also some of the support staff. In an identical tweet, the wrestlers said, “We were assured (by the sports ministry) that we would be consulted before the Oversight Committee was named. It is sad that we were not consulted before finalising the committee.” They tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and sports minister Anurag Thakur. The OC had its first meeting on Tuesday .

Hours later, sources in the sports ministry said they were consulted and in fact three members were suggested by the wrestlers. The members in the OC are multiple world champ and London Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former international shuttler Trupti Murgunde, former CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Rajesh Rajagopalan and former executive director Radhica Shreeman. It is understood that Mary Kom, Shreeman and Rajgopalan are names that the wrestlers were fine with. Yogeshwar Dutt is one name they are wary about.

Grapplers want ranking meet

At least 27 wrestlers have written to the OC that they would want to participate in the Zagreb Open Ranking Series starting from February 1. Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi, Ravi were among six-eight wrestlers who had pulled out. The WFI had selected 30 wrestlers in all weight categories (all gold medallists in nationals, including Greco Roman) and six others who were part of the TOPS. Three gold medallists in nationals who pulled out were Sangeeta Phogat, Sarita Mor and Jitender.

The OC also got in touch with WFI officials and managed to get the passports and other documents that were in the office at Singh’s residence. However, as reported by this newspaper, it is understood that things will not be easy for the wrestlers to get a Schengen visa for Croatia. The OC apparently has got in touch with the United World Wrestling, who too has assured their support. The UWW wants OC to pick a point person with whom they can liaison. There are technical reasons for that. In case of failure to show up after entry there could be fines or sanctions and in case of positive dope tests there will be a fine. Since WFI is not there, someone has to pay.

SAI too was keen on helping wrestlers to participate in the ranking competition as procuring points during the Olympic qualification year will be important. The members are also working on the women’s national camp so that wrestlers don’t suffer.

CHENNAI: A day after the sports ministry named a five-member Oversight Committee, some of the protesting wrestlers cried foul and said they were not consulted before the names were finalised. In an open objection to the sports ministry’s selection of the five members, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malilk, worlds medallists Vinesh Phogat and Sarita Mor were among some wrestlers who said they were not consulted. The wrestlers levelled grave charges, including that of sexual harassment, against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and also some of the support staff. In an identical tweet, the wrestlers said, “We were assured (by the sports ministry) that we would be consulted before the Oversight Committee was named. It is sad that we were not consulted before finalising the committee.” They tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and sports minister Anurag Thakur. The OC had its first meeting on Tuesday . Hours later, sources in the sports ministry said they were consulted and in fact three members were suggested by the wrestlers. The members in the OC are multiple world champ and London Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, former international shuttler Trupti Murgunde, former CEO of Target Olympic Podium Scheme of Sports Authority of India (SAI) Rajesh Rajagopalan and former executive director Radhica Shreeman. It is understood that Mary Kom, Shreeman and Rajgopalan are names that the wrestlers were fine with. Yogeshwar Dutt is one name they are wary about. Grapplers want ranking meet At least 27 wrestlers have written to the OC that they would want to participate in the Zagreb Open Ranking Series starting from February 1. Bajrang, Vinesh, Sakshi, Ravi were among six-eight wrestlers who had pulled out. The WFI had selected 30 wrestlers in all weight categories (all gold medallists in nationals, including Greco Roman) and six others who were part of the TOPS. Three gold medallists in nationals who pulled out were Sangeeta Phogat, Sarita Mor and Jitender. The OC also got in touch with WFI officials and managed to get the passports and other documents that were in the office at Singh’s residence. However, as reported by this newspaper, it is understood that things will not be easy for the wrestlers to get a Schengen visa for Croatia. The OC apparently has got in touch with the United World Wrestling, who too has assured their support. The UWW wants OC to pick a point person with whom they can liaison. There are technical reasons for that. In case of failure to show up after entry there could be fines or sanctions and in case of positive dope tests there will be a fine. Since WFI is not there, someone has to pay. SAI too was keen on helping wrestlers to participate in the ranking competition as procuring points during the Olympic qualification year will be important. The members are also working on the women’s national camp so that wrestlers don’t suffer.