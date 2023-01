Sriram winner in swimming meet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sriram J of Dominic Savio came first, while Kyishong of Sir Mutha bagged a silver medal in the Group I 50 metres freestyle boys’ event at the 6th KESPA- Hindustan University Tamil Nadu state level inter-school and collegiate swimming meet held at SDAT Dolphin Swimming Academy, Chennai. Aadithya of Sir Mutha bagged a bronze.

Results: Boys: Schools: Group I: 100m (F/S): 1. Sree Ram J (Domonic Savio), 2. Kaveen Raj (Chettnad Vidhyashram), (3) Kyishong (Sri Mutha). Group I: 50m (F/S):1. Sriram J (Dominic Savio), (2) Kyishong (Sir Mutha), (3) Aadithya (Sir Mutha). Group III: 100 (I/M): Jaseem Ryan (Vels Vidyshram). Group IV: 100 (I/M): Arya Sathar (Velammal). Group I: 200 (I/M): Kavin Raj (Chettinad). Group II : 200 (I/M): Krishkesh (Narayana Olympiad). Group I: 50m (B/S): Kaven Raj (Chettnad). Group III: 50m (Br/Stroke): Jasim Rayan (Vel Vidhyashram). Group IV: 50m (Br/Stroke): Fyzan Shaik KA (AMJ). Group V: 50m (Br/Stroke): Krish S (Sri Chaitanya Tech School). Group II: 100m (F/S): Shyam S Nagarajan (The Schram Academy). Group VII: 25m (B/S): Vidhyuth Arunkumar (SBOA). Group II: 50m (F/S): Sai Shankar (St Anthony School). Group VI: 50m (Br/stroke): Yoganithi Natesan (Saint Brittos Academy). College: 200 (I/M): Benedicton Rohit (SSN College). 50m (B/S): Sai Ganesh (DG Vaishnav). 100m (F/S): Ben Hanan L (SriRam Engg). 50m (F/S): Yadesh Babu (SRM). Girls: Group I: 50m (BS/S): Praseedha V (Velammal Matric). Group II: 50m (BS/S): Sandhya S (PSBB). Group VI: 50m (F/S): Hamsavardhini (Pushpalatha International School). Group I: 200 (I/M): Praseedha (Velammal). Group III: 100m(F/S): Madhu Sree S (SBOA HSS). Group IV: 100m(F/S): Raechel B (SBOA Jr College). Group I: 50m(B/S): Deeksha Shivakumar (Indian Public School). College: 400m (F/S): Srinidhi DS (Kalaisalingam College of Law).

Thanjavur bag title

Thanjavur Super Kings won the 2023 India Cements Pro League (ICPL) tournament by beating Madurai Super Kings by 14 runs in the final. N Aravinthan scored a half-century for Thanjavur. India cricketer Vijay Shankar and Kasi Viswanathan, CSKCL CEO, gave away the awards.

Awards: Player of the Final: N Aravinthan (Thanjavur Super Kings). Best Bowler of the Tournament: Chandramohan (Madurai). Best Batter: J Sathish Kumar (Thanjavur). Player of the Tournament: N Aravinthan (Thanjavur Super Kings).

