Renowned Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali dies by suicide: Police 

His brother Rashid said Ali was fighting depression for quite some time.

Published: 02nd July 2023 09:06 PM

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's renowned national snooker player Majid Ali, who was reportedly suffering from acute depression, took his own life in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

The 28-year-old player, who won a silver medal in the 2013 Asian Under 21 Snooker championship and bronze in the 2018 World 6-Red Snooker championship, was reportedly a patient of depression for the last few years and he took his life on Saturday.

Police said that Ali, a resident of Faisalabad, some 130kms from Lahore, died by suicide by an electric saw machine.

"Snooker Player Majid Ali died on Sunday by suicide. Ali went to a furniture shop of his father and switched on an electric saw machine installed there and put his neck on an iron blade and died instantly," police said.

His brother Rashid said Ali was fighting depression for quite some time.

"But an acute bout of depression this Eid led him to commit suicide," he said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Pakistan snooker player Majid Ali Acute depression suicide
