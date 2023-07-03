Doping embarrassment for Indian judo ahead of Asian Games

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doping menace may hit Indian judo hard in the upcoming Asian Games scheduled in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8. As many as four male judokas, who were selected during the trials conducted to pick up the athletes for the long list, have flunked the test conducted by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Interestingly, two of them even competed in the Dushanbe Grand Prix held in Tajikistan from June 2-4.

"A short pre-departure camp was held at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bhopal before the Grand Prix where the NADA conducted the random test. The team left for the event after the samples were collected. Two of the tested judokas returned dope positive but by then they had already competed in the Grand Prix," a coach in the know of things told this daily on condition of anonymity.

Earlier, the court-appointed administrator of the Judo Federation of India (JFI) had informed the affiliated units from state and union territories that trials to select the judokas to prepare the long list for the Asiad. The trials were then held from April 5 to 8 at KDJ Indoor Stadium, IGS, New Delhi. Selection criteria were revised as per the decision of the JFI advisory committee for the trials.

"First and second-placed athletes from each weight category (7 men and as many women) were selected for the long list and the names were sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The NADA had also tested athletes during the trials and one of the judoka who finished first was found dope tainted. He was then not included in the camp for the Tajikistan event. One more judoka, who finished second and was in the Bhopal camp, tested positive for banned substance taking the total number of dope-tainted athletes to four," added the coach.

Given the tough competition in the Asian Games, judokas from all seven weight categories are usually not sent for the event. India last won a medal at the Asaid almost three decades ago. "Usually, the IOA in consultation with SAI and JFI chooses the weight categories before sending the final list for the quadrennial event. This time also, the long list is with the IOA and they must be apprised of the dope cases. The ball is now in IOA's court. It will take a final call in this regard after consulting the SAI and JFI administrator," opined the coach.

However, another coach said the three weight categories, whose judokas tested positive for banned substances, could go unrepresented now. "In two weight categories, there is a rare chance of second-placed athlete getting a go-ahead but again that's the sole discretion of the IOA and SAI. In one category, both the first and second-placed judokas are provisionally suspended. This provisional suspension means athletes cannot compete. Even if they apply for their B samples to get tested, it will take time. So now it's almost sure that these judokas are almost out of contention at least for the Asian Games," insisted the coach.

Apart from participation in individual events, the judokas also compete in the mixed team event at the Asiad. The mixed team comprises male judokas from -73kg, -90kg and +90kg and women athletes from -57kg, -70kg and +70kg. Interestingly, the athlete who returned dope positive is from one of these weight categories affecting the team's participation in the team event as well.

