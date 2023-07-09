Madhya Pradesh village takes bridge to new life

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

If any place can remotely resemble a utopian society, Raibidpura, perhaps would come close. The villagers live in harmony and for the last few years they have hardly witnessed any crime — domestic or otherwise.

They sow crops that need patience and are non-conventional. Slowly their village is getting recognition as well. Not for their cultivation but for the sport they passionately follow, and the sport they believe has moulded their society. Now, two of their girls — Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel — are set to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Raibidpura is a speck on the country’s map, tucked 25 km away from the district headquarters Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. With a population of about 5,000 people, the village stands out in its vocation. Bridge is the common thread that binds them, with friendship, love and bonhomie. It is this sport they believe that helped them to be patient, caring and take risk, traits needed to help them stay away from violence and also grow crops like muesli and dollar chana even though wheat remains the first choice. Most of the male adults here are either farmers or government employees.

“Cultivating crops like muesli requires patience and attention,” said Kamal Verma, an assistant teacher with a government school in the village and also a bridge player told this daily. “We learnt about such non-traditional crops while visiting places to compete in bridge tournaments. Besides, the sport sharpens your brain and increases your patience. These qualities not only pay us while farming but also help our children focus on studies.” Verma credited the sport for the low crime rate. Since they play bridge during their free time, he feels the sport has brought them together as a well-knit family and leaves little time for difference and discord.

If any place can remotely resemble a utopian society, Raibidpura, perhaps would come close. The villagers live in harmony and for the last few years they have hardly witnessed any crime — domestic or otherwise. They sow crops that need patience and are non-conventional. Slowly their village is getting recognition as well. Not for their cultivation but for the sport they passionately follow, and the sport they believe has moulded their society. Now, two of their girls — Kalpana Gurjar and Vidya Patel — are set to represent India at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Raibidpura is a speck on the country’s map, tucked 25 km away from the district headquarters Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. With a population of about 5,000 people, the village stands out in its vocation. Bridge is the common thread that binds them, with friendship, love and bonhomie. It is this sport they believe that helped them to be patient, caring and take risk, traits needed to help them stay away from violence and also grow crops like muesli and dollar chana even though wheat remains the first choice. Most of the male adults here are either farmers or government employees.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Cultivating crops like muesli requires patience and attention,” said Kamal Verma, an assistant teacher with a government school in the village and also a bridge player told this daily. “We learnt about such non-traditional crops while visiting places to compete in bridge tournaments. Besides, the sport sharpens your brain and increases your patience. These qualities not only pay us while farming but also help our children focus on studies.” Verma credited the sport for the low crime rate. Since they play bridge during their free time, he feels the sport has brought them together as a well-knit family and leaves little time for difference and discord.