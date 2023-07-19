Wrestling: Direct Asian Games entry raises storm

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After one-bout selection controversy threatened to cast aspersions on their motives last month, protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat swung into action insisting they never requested for it. They clarified that their request was for additional time to prepare for the selection trials and never for any favours.

Surprisingly, the ad-hoc panel running the sport in the absence of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday went a step ahead and selected the duo directly citing a regulation of the WFI selection trials (as reported by this newspaper). While the decision did not evoke any immediate reaction from the duo, it certainly has made other wrestlers and their coaches furious who in turn are planning to move the court challenging the ad-hoc panel's decision.

"Vishal Kaliraman closely lost to Bajrang 1-2 in the final bout of the Commonwealth Games trials last year. He has been waiting for this opportunity for months but now even if he wins the trials, his name will be sent as stand-by. What's the reasoning behind this? It's a grave injustice to wrestlers like Vishal," Parveen Dahiya, chief coach at the Chhatrasal Stadium, told this daily. At least 10 wrestlers from the venue, one of the most prominent wrestling centres in the country, are expected to attend the trials scheduled on June 22 and 23 at IG Sports Complex, New Delhi.

Given the regulation which says the selection committee can exempt the iconic wrestlers, who have won Olympics/World Championships medals, even Ravi Dahiya (57kg) should have got exemption as he had won a silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where Bajrang bagged 65kg bronze. Vinesh had won two Worlds bronze so far including the one in 53kg last year.

"If they are citing criteria then why Ravi is not given an exemption? Even Deepak Punia (86) had won Worlds silver and finished fifth at the Tokyo Games," added Parveen.

The coaches and parents of the affected wrestlers are planning to move the court and Antim's father Ram Niwas Panghal is one among them. "This is injustice beyond comprehension. How can they do this to my daughter? We are in talks with the lawyers. Her coach is also taking legal advice. She has been preparing for this for years and now even if she finishes first in 53kg trials, she will be a mere reserve player. We can move the court and even stage protests if the situation demands so" Ram Niwas told this daily.

Sujeet is one of the future prospects in 65kg and his father-cum-coach Dayanand Kalkal is deeply hurt. "This was expected as the panel was hell-bent to send a few select wrestlers to the Asian Games. Sujeet is heartbroken and as far as I am concerned, I am in shock. We are consulting lawyers and if need arises will go to the court," said Dayanand.



Chief coaches in dark

According to the WFI regulation, chief coaches' recommendation is a must if the selection committee decides to exempt iconic wrestlers from the trials. Surprisingly, they were not even taken into confidence before announcing the criteria. One of them told this daily that he was never asked to recommend the exemption. "We had told Bhupender Singh Bajwa, one of the panel members, that no favours should be given to anyone when we met in Meerut in the past. So there is no question of recommending exemption. Now the panel wants to meet us tomorrow (Wednesday). What's the use of it when it has already announced the exemption," said one of the chief coaches.

It is learnt that the circular didn't have the names of the exempted wrestlers as the panel wants to obtain the consent of chief coaches before announcing the names. They would be requested to give their consent during the meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

Bajrang, Vinesh mum

Even though the panel has not named the exempted wrestlers in the circular, it is crystal clear that Bajrang and Vinesh were given direct entry. However, both have not reacted to the announcement till the report was filed. Currently, both are training overseas for the trials. While Bajrang is in Kyrgyzstan, Vinesh is in Hungary. Incidentally, the duo has not competed in any international tournament since their bronze medal wins at the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in September. This daily tried to speak to Bajrang and Vinesh but they didn't respond.

Separate trials for Worlds

Meanwhile, Gian Singh, one of the technical experts on the panel, clarified that the Worlds selection trials will be held separately next month. The event is scheduled in Belgrade from September 16 to 24. "Four top wrestlers in six Olympic weight categories from the Asiad trials can be asked to appear in the Worlds trials as there is no need to hold trials again in these divisions. In the remaining four weight categories of all three styles, wrestlers who fall into the criteria will be eligible to contest. The trials can be held next month and Bajrang and Vinesh have to compete there to secure a spot in the Worlds team," Gian told this daily.

The Worlds is the first qualifier for the 2024 Olympics. Top four wrestlers (1 gold and 1 silver medallists apart from two bronze medallists) of the event will qualify for the Paris Games. Last date to send the entries for the 2023 Worlds is August 16.

