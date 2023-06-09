Home Sport Other

Jamaican sprinters training Indian athletes

At the international seminar on Indian sports diplomacy and sports development, Hall and Kholumbo said there was a vast opportunity for collaboration with India in sports and education besides trade.

Delegates at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The office of the Trade Commission of India-South African Development Council was opened at the Centre of Sports Sciences of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research. It is headed by Dr S Arumugam, Director CSS. 

Jason Keats Hall, High Commissioner of Jamaica to India, Thabang Linus Kholumbo, High Commissioner, Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr Asif Iqbal, President, Indian Economic Trade Council, Venkatachalam Murugan, Head, TN Chapter of MEA,  VR Venkataachalam, Chancellor and Dr Uma Sekar, Vice Chancellor, SRIHER were among those present on the occasion.

At the international seminar on Indian sports diplomacy and sports development, Hall and Kholumbo said there was a vast opportunity for collaboration with India in sports and education besides trade. Hall said presently three Indian sprinters were training in Jamaica and three Jamaican sprinters were in India giving training to athletes.

Varun launches Theni centre
In order to spot and nurture talent, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Academy has decided to set up satellite centres in Theni and Tirupur. 

Taking a step forward in this direction, Kolkata Knight Riders star bowler Varun Chakravarthy on Wednesday launched the Theni centre’s phase 1 work in the presence of TNCA president P Ashok Sigamani. 

India and Tamil Nadu pacer T Natarajan will declare open the Tirupur centre’s first phase of work on Friday. 

Nirmal shines
K Nirmal’s unbeaten 45 helped Thiruvallur beat Ranipet by four wickets in the second round of the TNCA inter-districts U-19 tournament. 

Brief scores: Ranipet 208 in 86.3 ovs and 102 in 38.4 ovs (M Naveen 34, R Amaran 4/36) lost toThiruvallur 164 in 61.5 ovs (Kiran Karthikeyan 43, V Hari Ragavendra 6/67, R Jayanth 4/54) & 147/6 in 19 ovs (K Nirmal Kumar 45 n.o, V Hari Ragavendra 4/67); Salem 165 in 57.5 ovs & 110 in 31 ovs (V Macraj 34, KS Barath Rithvik 6/34) lost to Tiruchirapalli 241 in 65.5 ovs (Nitin R Ramanan 57, RJ Sunjey 69, J Hemchudesan 30, K Nithish Kannan 31, R Laxman Rahul 6/73) & 35/3 in 5.3 ovs; Kanyakumari 143 in 45 ovs & 198/7 in 29 ovs (U Jakvis Yosaph 57 n.o, I Selvin Sam 54 n.o, S Rohan 41, Mohamed Ibrahim 3/65) drew with Kallakurichi 218 in 77 ovs (S Mohamed Ibrahim 73, R Yeswanth 51, M Mohamed Mavasim 4/51, PR Rayan Paul 3/8) and Kallakurichi 91/4 in 24 ovs.

