WFI chief sexual harassment case: Delhi Police likely to submit investigation report today

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DELHI Police will most likely submit its investigation report on Thursday at a local court in the sexual harassment case filed against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sources privy to the investigation told this newspaper that the police have acquired some videos and chats related to the case, which they will submit before the court, along with the testimonies of over 150 witnesses.

On whether a charge sheet will be filed by the police, the source without mentioning any specific date said that Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has reviewed the progress of the investigation and given his approval to proceed with the report.

Seven women wrestlers had submitted a complaint of sexual harassment at the Connaught Place police station in Delhi against the WFI chief on April 21. The police, after the Supreme Court’s intervention, registered two FIRs on April 28. The wrestlers had already threatened that if Singh is not arrested then they would relaunch their protest.

The first FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act along with relevant sections of the IPC. It has been filed based on the allegations of a minor. The second FIR has been registered based on complaints filed by the wrestlers under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

There are reports that the police are in touch with wrestling federations of at least five countries and have sought whatever evidence possible.

Both the FIRs, which were accessed by this newspaper, reveal the horrific experiences which the women wrestlers, including a 17-year-old minor girl, were facing in the presence of Singh.

The FIR in the case of the minor wrestler was lodged on the complaint of her father under sections 354 (Assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modest), 354A ( Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment.) 354D (Stalking) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

However, in what could be seen as a major twist in the case, the father of the minor wrestler recently came forward and claimed that he had lodged a ‘false’ complaint of sexual harassment against Singh following the latter’s impartial treatment towards his daughter.

The father, while speaking to this newspaper, said that he got infuriated after his daughter failed to qualify for the final trials in 2022 of the Asian Championship.

The police even served separate notices under section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to the victim women wrestlers and asked them to provide photos, audio, and video as evidence for their allegations.

