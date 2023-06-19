Home Sport Other

Rajeshwari Kumari primed to follow father’s footsteps

Rajeshwari has been to every Asian Games since she was born and every Olympics, except Tokyo — all as a spectator, cheering the Indian team from the stands.

Published: 19th June 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Rajeshwari Kumari. Photo | AFP)

Rajeshwari Kumari. Photo | AFP)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It is never easy for someone born in a family where the sport is part of the DNA. They are not just expected to take it up but excel in it, to follow their footsteps towards greatness. For Rajeshwari Kumari, it was no different.

Her father is Randhir Singh — an Asian Games medallist and the acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia. Her grandfather, Bhalindra Singh, the younger son of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, was a first-class cricketer in British-ruled India. He went on to hold several offices including president of the Indian Olympic Association. 

Rajeshwari has been to every Asian Games since she was born and every Olympics, except Tokyo — all as a spectator, cheering the Indian team from the stands. Come September, for the first time, the trap shooter is set to be part of the opening ceremony along with Manisha Keer and Preethi Rajak, thanks to her score (111) in the finals of the shotgun selection trials 4 on Sunday.

“It’s been a dream for me,” Rajeshwari told this daily. “I got into shooting because of my father. I used to go everywhere with him. Growing up, our vacations were either in jungles or some sporting events. My father played in Asian Games and won when my grandfather was a sports administrator and now my father is the president of OCA. It is always a very big thing, I always get nervous closer to Asian Games but this time, I was confident.”

“He (father) is the reason I became a shooter. He has taken us to every Asian Games since I was born. I was telling him that this time, I will be walking in the opening ceremony for the first time. It is almost as if someone is writing my script,” said an elated Rajeshwari. Randhir is very excited himself. “Very happy for her and the team. It was the perfect gift on father’s day,” he told this daily.  

For someone who got into the sport only at 20, Rajeshwari used to get nervous during her early days. The legacy and stories she had heard about her father’s success meant that she wanted to be good at it. At the same time, she felt anxious about it. This time, though, was different. Having put in a lot of hardwork, preparing for this test for almost a year, Rajeshwari has virtually ensured herself a ticket to the Asian Games,  thereby inching closer to a dream she has chased for a decade.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajeshwari Kumari Asian Games medallist Randhir Singh Olympics
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp