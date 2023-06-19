Rajeshwari Kumari primed to follow father’s footsteps

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is never easy for someone born in a family where the sport is part of the DNA. They are not just expected to take it up but excel in it, to follow their footsteps towards greatness. For Rajeshwari Kumari, it was no different.

Her father is Randhir Singh — an Asian Games medallist and the acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia. Her grandfather, Bhalindra Singh, the younger son of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, was a first-class cricketer in British-ruled India. He went on to hold several offices including president of the Indian Olympic Association.

Rajeshwari has been to every Asian Games since she was born and every Olympics, except Tokyo — all as a spectator, cheering the Indian team from the stands. Come September, for the first time, the trap shooter is set to be part of the opening ceremony along with Manisha Keer and Preethi Rajak, thanks to her score (111) in the finals of the shotgun selection trials 4 on Sunday.

“It’s been a dream for me,” Rajeshwari told this daily. “I got into shooting because of my father. I used to go everywhere with him. Growing up, our vacations were either in jungles or some sporting events. My father played in Asian Games and won when my grandfather was a sports administrator and now my father is the president of OCA. It is always a very big thing, I always get nervous closer to Asian Games but this time, I was confident.”

“He (father) is the reason I became a shooter. He has taken us to every Asian Games since I was born. I was telling him that this time, I will be walking in the opening ceremony for the first time. It is almost as if someone is writing my script,” said an elated Rajeshwari. Randhir is very excited himself. “Very happy for her and the team. It was the perfect gift on father’s day,” he told this daily.

For someone who got into the sport only at 20, Rajeshwari used to get nervous during her early days. The legacy and stories she had heard about her father’s success meant that she wanted to be good at it. At the same time, she felt anxious about it. This time, though, was different. Having put in a lot of hardwork, preparing for this test for almost a year, Rajeshwari has virtually ensured herself a ticket to the Asian Games, thereby inching closer to a dream she has chased for a decade.

CHENNAI: It is never easy for someone born in a family where the sport is part of the DNA. They are not just expected to take it up but excel in it, to follow their footsteps towards greatness. For Rajeshwari Kumari, it was no different. Her father is Randhir Singh — an Asian Games medallist and the acting president of the Olympic Council of Asia. Her grandfather, Bhalindra Singh, the younger son of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, was a first-class cricketer in British-ruled India. He went on to hold several offices including president of the Indian Olympic Association. Rajeshwari has been to every Asian Games since she was born and every Olympics, except Tokyo — all as a spectator, cheering the Indian team from the stands. Come September, for the first time, the trap shooter is set to be part of the opening ceremony along with Manisha Keer and Preethi Rajak, thanks to her score (111) in the finals of the shotgun selection trials 4 on Sunday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It’s been a dream for me,” Rajeshwari told this daily. “I got into shooting because of my father. I used to go everywhere with him. Growing up, our vacations were either in jungles or some sporting events. My father played in Asian Games and won when my grandfather was a sports administrator and now my father is the president of OCA. It is always a very big thing, I always get nervous closer to Asian Games but this time, I was confident.” “He (father) is the reason I became a shooter. He has taken us to every Asian Games since I was born. I was telling him that this time, I will be walking in the opening ceremony for the first time. It is almost as if someone is writing my script,” said an elated Rajeshwari. Randhir is very excited himself. “Very happy for her and the team. It was the perfect gift on father’s day,” he told this daily. For someone who got into the sport only at 20, Rajeshwari used to get nervous during her early days. The legacy and stories she had heard about her father’s success meant that she wanted to be good at it. At the same time, she felt anxious about it. This time, though, was different. Having put in a lot of hardwork, preparing for this test for almost a year, Rajeshwari has virtually ensured herself a ticket to the Asian Games, thereby inching closer to a dream she has chased for a decade.