SDAT Dolphin crowned champions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SDAT Dolphin team won the ninth state-level short course age-group aquatic championship at the SDAT Dolphin Swimming Academy here on Sunday. With 1163 points, the host team topped the charts to win the title. In the competition that was held across two days, as many as 650 swimmers from across the state took part in the event.

Individual Champions: Group 1: Boys: S.Raj (ACES): Girls : Deeksha Sivakumar (ORCA): Group 2: Boys: Sarvapalli Sai Aditya (ORCA); Girls: Madhusree S (SDAT Dolphin); Oviya (SDAT Dolphin); Group 3 :Boys: Arnauv Kumar Sabat (Waves), Y Sai Yashwant (SDAT Dolphin); Girls: Suranjana Sri (SDAT Dolphin); Group 4: Boys: KP Arya Sathar (SDAT Dolphin); Girls: Raechel Bernard S (SDAT Dolphin); Group 5 Boys: Krishav S (Waves); Group 6 Boys: Sanjeet S (SS Sports Village); Girls: P Hamsavardini (Excel Swimming Academy); Group 7 Boys: Vidyuth Arunkumar (SDAT Dolphin); Girls: A Aadithya (AYA Tanjore); Group 8 Boys: L Jaanav (SDAT Dolphin); Girls: Hena (Waves); Overall championship Boys – 646 (SDAT Dolphin Swimming Academy); Overall Championship Girls – 517 (SDAT Dolphil Swimming Academy); Overall Champion: SDAT Dolphin — 1163.

