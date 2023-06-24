Home Sport Other

Special Olympics: India's medal tally reaches 96 

By the end of action on Friday, India won 33 gold, 37 silver and 25 bronze medals. 

Published: 24th June 2023 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

The Indian team competing in the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin. (Photo | Special Olympics Bharat Twitter) 

By PTI

BERLIN: On a rainy day that led to cancellations and postponement of almost all outdoor events at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, India's roller-skaters won plenty of medals on Friday.

In the roller-skating arena, the Indian contingent added nine medals to the tally (3 gold, 5 silver, 1 bronze).

Among the gold medallists were Md Nissar (30m slalom) and Aryan and Abhijit, who are part of the 2x100m relay.

Roller skating has proven to be among the most fruitful of arenas for the Indian contingent and despite the downpour, they did not disappoint.

Judo proved to be another happy hunting ground for India on Friday.

A day before, Suhalia Parveen's silver had helped India open its medal account in the sport.

She was joined by two more medallists on the mat, 24 hours later.

In the male Level 2 category, Prince Solanki won bronze, while Muskan won gold in the female Level 3 category.

The latter won both her bouts comprehensively to bring home the country's first gold in judo.

In table tennis, three medals were confirmed.

In an all-Indian final, in the U21-D3, Vighnesh Lokeshwar Naik beat Gunocean Singh Bedi 3-1 to take home the gold.

In the women's singles 30-D3, Alivelamma Gujjala ran through the field unbeaten to take home the gold.

Over the course of four matches, Alivelamma dropped just one game, to dominate her way to the gold medal.

India's brilliance in powerlifting extended to another day, with four more medals added to the tally.

In the 93kg category, Anurag Prasad won three golds (squat, deadlift, combined) and one silver in the bench press.

