Nepomniachtchi hopeful of third title challenge

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thanks to the pandemic, chess’ explosion has also taken its different formats (time controls) mainstream. While Classical is considered the holy grail, more elite players are playing Rapid as well as Blitz. One player who has concentrated a bit too much on Classical, by his own admission, is Ian Nepomniachtchi. At some level, the 32-year-old has had no choice.

Two Candidates followed by two title clashes since the end of 2020 has meant he has spent almost half that time in preparatory Classical work (players who prepare for the World Championship typically spend up to six months prepping alone).

Considering that, Nepomniachtchi can afford to relax for a little bit. He’s back at the scene of his 2021 World Championship clash with Magnus Carlsen but in a relatively stress-free atmosphere. Part of the Balan Alaskan Knights as an Icon player at the ongoing Global Chess League in Dubai, the grin on his face remains throughout the conversation.

“The league is fun, exciting,” he tells this daily. “It’s a very new format, the main thing that is different is the points system. It’s also very difficult to have a draw with all the new rules (winning with black pieces fetches more points, and the six-member team plays with one colour rather than the three black, three white and so on). The main goal of the tournament is us putting on a good show and giving good entertainment for the fans.”

While Alaskan Knights beat the Magnus Carlsen-led SG Alpine Warriors in the last round, Nepomniachtchi himself has had a scratchy start. In six matches, he has five draws and one loss, coming against Carlsen on Monday. So how easy or hard is it to switch between the three very different formats? “It comes with experience,” he says.

“There is one rule that unites all formats. Be sharp, focused and play well. Then, it doesn’t matter which time control you are playing.”

However, he does admit to having focused a lot on Classical play over the last few years. “I was too focussed on Classical, wasn’t training too much in Rapid and Blitz. At some point, even the title match could be decided on Rapid (his title match with Ding Liren was decided on Rapid tie-breaks). So, it’s important to get into shape not just in Classical but Rapid as well.

Given a player loses half a year in preparation, is Nepomniachtchi willing to drown himself again in another Candidate-title two-year cycle?

“Definitely I will do this... with full respect to my opponent (Liren got a spot in the eight-player Candidates field after Serger Karjakin withdrew before FIDE invited Liren for the title clash as he finished second behind Nepomniachtchi in the 2022 edition of the Candidates)... someone who has qualified in a regular way but anyway this is history. I’m not trying to quit my career or anything. Perhaps, I have lost my right to finally have some rest or something when it comes to chasing the title. Maybe the third time is the charm (smiles)?”

