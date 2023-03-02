Home Sport Other

After WPL, now Pro Kabaddi League plans to launch women's version 

The women's version of PKL will follow in the footsteps of cricket's Women's Premier League, which is set to debut on March 4 in Mumbai.

Published: 02nd March 2023 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

A test tournament, Women's Kabaddi Challenge, involving three teams -- Firebirds, IceDivas, and StormQueens -- had already been organized in 2016.

A test tournament, Women's Kabaddi Challenge, involving three teams -- Firebirds, IceDivas, and StormQueens -- had already been organized in 2016. (Photo | Pro Kabaddi League Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Buoyed by the men's event's success, Pro Kabaddi League's organizers are now exploring the possibility of launching a professional franchise-based women's tournament in the country.

Mashal Sports, the organizers of PKL which is now in its 10th year, said they are planning to launch the league in collaboration with the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF).

The women's version of PKL will follow in the footsteps of cricket's Women's Premier League, which is set to debut on March 4 in Mumbai.

"Our plans for a professional women's kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men's league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India," CEO of Mashal Sports and PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami said in a statement.

"We will be working with our various stakeholders, including the AKFI and the International Kabaddi Federation to launch the women's league."

A test tournament, Women's Kabaddi Challenge, involving three teams -- Firebirds, IceDivas, and StormQueens -- had already been organized in 2016.

Former India captain V Tejeswini Bai, who led the country to its last Asian Games gold medal in 2014 Incheon, said a big dream will be fulfilled if the women's league takes shape.

"Ever since the launch of Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, women kabaddi players in India have aspired for a professional kabaddi league of their own," Tejeswini, who captained StormQueens, said.

"Now, a women's version of PKL will be a big dream come true for every woman kabaddi athlete in India, and also for women kabaddi athletes from other countries," added the Arjuna Awardee.

India's leading male kabaddi players also echoed similar sentiments.

"Pro Kabaddi has transformed the lives and image of men kabaddi athletes across India," said former India captain Ajay Thakur.

Thakur's views were seconded by Pardeep Narwal, the highest point-scoring raider of PKL.

"The quality and popularity of Pro Kabaddi League has enabled us to acquire pride and respect as kabaddi players.

I know that a women's PKL will guarantee the same recognition and reward for our women athletes." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pro Kabaddi League women International Kabaddi Federation Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India
India Matters
A file photo of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. (Photo | AP)
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC orders committee to probe share crash; asks Centre, SEBI to cooperate
PM Narendra Modi addresses a G20 meeting via video conference. (Photo | Express)
'Global governance has failed': Indian PM Modi at G20 meet
Family members of Sanjay Sharma, who was shot dead by militants on Sunday in Achan village in Pulwama, urged the government to provide them accommodation in Jammu, on Wednesday | Zahoor punjabi
Kashmir: ‘We fear that bullet will come out from trees & don’t want to stay in this village’
Image used for representative purposes only. (Photo | CPRindia.org)
MHA suspends FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp