MOP women win basketball Lions Orion trophy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MOP Vaishnav College for Women basketball team won the Lions Orion Trophy held at Coimbatore. In the final, MOP defeated Jain University 71-61. The tournament’s Most Valuable Player Award went to Sathya K, a student at MOP Vaishnav college.

Kishore slams ton

Kishore Suresh’s century (137) paved the way for Bhaktavatsalam school to hammer Sri Venkateswara by 255 runs in the Thiruvallur DCA U-16 inter-school knock-out tournament.

Brief scores: 1st round: Sindhi Model 32 in 15.5 ovs (G Ruban 3/4, R Aadhil 4/2) lost to CSI Ewart 33 for no loss in 4.2 ovs. St Joseph Ambattur 57 in 14.4 ovs (NS Sachin Siva 4/21, R Hema Harish 4/10) lost to Jain Vidhyaasram Puzhal 60/2 in 8 ovs. Bhaktavatsalam 307/2 in 25 ovs (Kishore Suresh 137, AS Lokesh 90 n.o) bt Sri Venkateswara 52 in 12.4 ovs.

Ram stars for Sridhar CC

All-round display by S Ram Prasath (3/54; 57) came in handy for Sridhar Cricket Club to beat TANGEDCO Sports and Games Committee by one wicket in a thrilling match of the TNCA fourth division league with two balls to spare.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’: TANGEDCO Sports and Games Committee 225/8 in 50 ovs (A Arputhasamy 54; S Ram Prasath 3/54) lost to Sridhar Cricket Club 228/9 in 49.4 ovs (S Ram Prasath 57; A Muthukumaran 3/63); V Division ‘D’: Gems Cricket Club 97 in 38.2 ovs (H Balaji 3/13) lost to Egmore Excelsiors 103/7 in 21.4 ovs (M Srinivasan 6/35); VI Division ‘A’: Amar Cricket Club 230/6 in 30 ovs (CR Sriram Prasad 95, R Amar Shetty 52; BM Balu Rajkumar 3/56) bt Ashok Leyland Athlectic Association 154/8 in 30 ovs (P Purushoth Kumar 3/37, Leo Franson 3/16). Halifaxs Cricket Club 68 in 15.4 ovs (V Kirubakaran 4/17) lost to Bank of India Sports and Recreation Club 69/9 in 25 ovs (E Sivakumar 5/16). Madras Fertilisers Limited Recreation Club 80 in 22.3 ovs (R Raja 4/22, F Arun Amal Jose 4/23) lost to Universal Recreation Club 81/3 in 7.2 ovs. Chennai Corporation Official Association 110 in 24.5 ovs (S Karthikeyan 3/9) bt Anna University Sports Board 104 in 24.5 ovs (R Mahendiran 4/18, R Deepak 4/32).

Summer cricket camp

Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation will be conducting a Summer Cricket Coaching Camp at the St. Bede’s Grounds from April 1 to May 31 for boys in the age group of 6-9. Registration forms are available at the St.Bede’s Ground. For details: 9840070486/9841227966.

ODI tickets from March 13

The online sale of tickets for the 3rd ODI between India and Australia on March 22 will start on March 13 through Paytm and www.insider.in. Offline sale will be carried out on March 18 at stadium from 11.00 AM onwards.

