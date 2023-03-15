Home Sport Other

PV Sindhu's poor show continues, crashes out of All England Championships

This is the third time that Sindhu has lost her first-round match this year.

Published: 15th March 2023 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

P V Sindhu competes against Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong during their badminton match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, on Dec 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)

P V Sindhu (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: There was no end to P V Sindhu's poor run as the star Indian shuttler made a first-round exit from the All England Championships after losing to Zhang Yi Man of China in straight games here on Wednesday.

The world number nine Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, lost 17-21 11-21 in the 39-minute women's singles contest.

This is the third time that Sindhu has lost her first-round match this year.

She had lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in the Malaysia Open in January before exiting the Indian Open at the same stage in the same month.

She had recently parted ways with her coach Park Tae-sang of Korea, under whose guidance she won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu was rusty and subdued throughout the match with her world number 17 opponent showing more agility and attacking intent.

There was not much to differentiate initially between the two who had 1-1 head-to-head record before Wednesday's match. Sindhu led 6-5 and then made it 16-13. But the Chinese shuttler won seven straight points to lead 20-16 before taking the first game in 21 minutes.

In the second game, the two players were tied 5-5 but Sindhu committed a few unforced errors and was soon down 5-10. Sindhu recovered a bit to trail 7-11 but was soon down 9-16 before losing the second game and the match.

Earlier during the day, India's women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela stunned seventh-seeded Thailand duo of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai 21-18 21-14 in a 46-minute first-round match.

The Indian duo will meet the Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota in the pre-quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy had won their respective men's singles first-round matches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P V Sindhu All England Championships
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp