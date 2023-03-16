Seeding does not matter: Nikhat starts off with a bang

CHENNAI: When the official draw was revealed a day before the IBA World Boxing Championships, which kicked off in New Delhi on Thursday, there was a bit of a surprise as far as the Indian camp was concerned. The country's brightest hope on paper, Nikhat Zareen, was unseeded. Nikhat is entering the event on the back of dominating performances over the last year or so. It was in this very event that she had announced herself to the world last year. However, that supreme performance had come in a different weight category (52 kg). Even though she's plying her trade in the 50kg category this time, missing out on an all-important seeding, which is considered quite important, was an eye-opener.
