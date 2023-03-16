Seeding does not matter: Nikhat starts off with a bang

Anmol Gurung By

CHENNAI: When the official draw was revealed a day before the IBA World Boxing Championships, which kicked off in New Delhi on Thursday, there was a bit of a surprise as far as the Indian camp was concerned. The country's brightest hope on paper, Nikhat Zareen, was unseeded. Nikhat is entering the event on the back of dominating performances over the last year or so. It was in this very event that she had announced herself to the world last year. However, that supreme performance had come in a different weight category (52 kg). Even though she's plying her trade in the 50kg category this time, missing out on an all-important seeding, which is considered quite important, was an eye-opener.

It meant Nikhat had to start from the bottom and was in action on the very first day. Seeded athletes generally get byes and also the draws usually tend to be favourable. It also has to be noted that's not always the case, especially in competitions like World Championships, where every participant packs a punch. Even though the draw was not favourable, Nikhat is not perturbed and is just focussed on her task ahead. "Seeding does not matter," she said, when asked about the draw. Fighting with confidence, the world champion in 52kg is expected to dominate.

That was evident in her performance on Thursday. The Telangana boxer started where she had left off in recent times with a crushing performance in the opening round against Ismayilova Anakhanim of Azerbaijan. Nikhat did what she has been doing recently. She was observant, studying her rival in the opening round before revealing her attacking game. Ismayilova had no answers and the referee was forced to stop the contest in favour of the Indian in the second round. "I had watched her recent bout and devised a plan to attack her. I'm very happy with the performance," Nikhat said.

Sakshi Chaudhary (blue) in action against Martinez Maria Jose | Parveen Negi

The 26-year-old has shown steely resolve in recent times, something that has helped her navigate past different types of challenges. But like most athletes, she's not immune to pressure. Given that this is a relatively new weight category for her, especially in an elite-level competition, she knows she can't let her guard down and is hoping to kick on after this encouraging win. "There is always a little bit of pressure on most of us and I was also kicking off India's campaign. On one hand, there was a little bit of nervousness and on the other hand I was excited too. But I'm happy to have started on a strong note."

Her next challenge could be a tricky one. She'll be up against a champion boxer from Africa, Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria. Roumaysa is also the No 1 seed in the draw. "This is a big motivation. I know I'll meet tough opponents ahead, I want to take one step at a time. I have watched her (Roumaysa) fight but I have never met her. I'll sit with the coaches and we'll make a plan."

It's a chance for Nikhat to dismantle the fuss surrounding seedings and inch a step closer to greatness.

Overall it had been a good day for India with Sakshi Chaudhary and Nupur Sheoran too making their mark. Sakshi outboxed Colombia's Maria Jose Martinez in 52kg, while Sheoran did not sweat much while getting past Abiola Jackman of Guyana in +81kg pre-quarters bout. Preeti was the last Indian boxer to storm into the next round when the referee stopped the contest against Hungary's Lakotar Hanna in 54kg. "My first bout in world championships and when I saw the Colombian boxer was not as experienced, I tried out some new punches and I believe that I will have to improve my game as there will be better boxers as the event progresses," said Sakshi.

