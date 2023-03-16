Sidelined WFI chief likely to appear before IOA panel

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Beleaguered Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has apparently been asked to appear for a hearing before a seven-member committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against him. The committee was formed at the request of the country's top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on January 20.

"Singh was asked to appear before the committee on March 10 but he didn't receive the communication for the same on time. He has requested the panel to give him a new date for the hearing," sources in the know of developments confirmed this daily. The hearing is expected to be next week at the IOA Bhawan.

Singh, a BJP member of parliament from Uttar Pradesh, was asked to step aside after the wrestlers held a protest against him at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from January 18 to 20. He had already appeared before the oversight committee formed by the sports ministry on February 28 and denied all allegations levelled against him. Both committees have two common members — MC Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt. It is learnt that the oversight committee had already submitted its report to the sports ministry.

Earlier, the wrestlers had refused to appear before the IOA's committee citing the probe being conducted by the oversight committee. However, sources said that some of them later submitted their statements before the committee. Besides legendary boxer Mary Kom and wrestler Yogeshwar, the panel also includes archer Dola Banerjee, Indian Weightlifting Federation of India (IWLF) president Sahdev Yadav and two advocates, one male and one female.



Women's camp undecided

Meanwhile, the oversight committee, which is looking after the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has not yet made an announcement regarding camp for women wrestlers selected for the Asian Championships. The women's national camp which was supposed to be held at Lucknow SAI centre never took off because of the wrestlers' protests. The event is scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 9 to 14.

The camp for men freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers is being held at the SAI centre in Sonepat. The committee conducted selection trials in New Delhi on March 10 and 11 to pick up the Indian squad. With no camp in sight, the women wrestlers are being forced to train at their respective places for the tournament.

