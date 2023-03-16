World Boxing Championships: More than just an event

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It's safe to say that the build-up to the IBA Women's World Championships was far from ideal with uncertainty regarding the status of the marquee event. Some major stakeholders including USA and Ireland are among the teams to boycott the event, adding to the confusion.

The lack of Olympic quotas, as per the International Olympic Committee (IOA) mandate, and some notable names might have taken the shine off the marquee event, but it's still a critical championship for the 300-plus pugilists who'll be part of it. With some important qualification events set to be held before the 2024 Paris Olympics, the New Delhi event, which kicks off on Thursday, is an opportunity for the participants to assess their levels.

Take the case of Estelle Mossely, one of the well-established names who'll be featuring in the championship. The last time Mossely was part of this global event was in 2016 at Astana, where she had dominated her rivals to clinch gold. She had hit the zenith when she repeated the feat during the Rio Olympics just before turning pro.

Mossely, 30, has been buzzing at the pro circuit too and is now returning to the amateur circuit with just one aim in mind. For her, this championship is the perfect platform to understand her potential rivals and prepare her game ahead of the Paris Olympics.

"It will be a big competition. My last championship was in 2016 and I became a world champion. I have a second dream to come back for the Olympic Games and for me the World Championship is the most important competition to prepare for the Games," Mossely had said during a press conference after her arrival at the national capital.

Similarly like Mossely, there are many who enter the event with similar objectives. India's Saweety Boora is another boxer who's just looking to make the most of the opportunity at home. This will be her fifth appearance in the championship but her thirst for knowledge inside the ring remains undiminished. Focussing on the present, Saweety is just looking to express herself and return with a medal for India. "For us, this is a great opportunity to compete with some of the best boxers in the world. We can learn a great deal with this experience, see where we stand ahead of important events," Saweety, a 2014 edition silver medallist, noted.

Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain are other familiar names who'll have high interest in this championship. Nikhat has made winning a habit since her gold medal in the previous edition. The boxer from Telangana has sneaked gleefully into the shoes of legendary MC Mary Kom and has been dominant inside the ring. There has been a sense of inevitability every time Nikhat has taken the ring in recent times with results going in her favour. However, this will be a different challenge. She will be competing in the 50kg category, a weight category that generally has plenty of sharks looking to get the biggest slice of cake.

Nikhat is hoping to continue her happy run and said, "I'm very excited that India is hosting this championship and I'm looking to defend my title in a new weight category. I hope to win again."Not long ago, Lovlina was the toast of the nation after she became just the second Indian woman boxer after Mary Kom to medal at the Olympics. But ever since the International Olympic Committee dropped her weight category (69kg) from the Olympic programme, she has had to adjust to 75kg. She was forced to start from scratch, especially after subdued performances during last year's edition and the Commonwealth Games. Competing against stronger and bigger boxers, Lovlina, who won Asian Championships gold in 75kg, will get glimpses of the challenges her new weight category would offer.

Moreover, the championship is also a chance for the IBA — which has ticked all the right boxes in terms of promoting the championship — to mend its reputation and get in the good books of the IOC. With the IOC set to monitor the event closely, how the event pans out could shape the future of the sport.



Sports minister opens event

Sports minister Anurag Thakur declared the championships open at a glittering ceremony at the IG Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The function was attended by Union Minister Of Port Shipping & Waterways and the Department Of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, IBA president Umar Kremlev, BFI president Ajay Singh. Sports minister of Russia Oleg Matytsin also graced the opening ceremony.

