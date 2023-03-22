Home Sport Other

Nitu Ghanghas assures India of its first medal at Women's Boxing World Championships

The Indian played with aggression and landed a flurry of punches on her opponent, forcing the referee to stop the bout and rule in Nitu's favour.

Published: 22nd March 2023 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

India's Nitu (blue) being declared winner during her 45-48kg category match against Uzbekistan's Sumaiya at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship.(Photo | PTI)

India's Nitu (blue) being declared winner during her 45-48kg category match against Uzbekistan's Sumaiya at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship.(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commonwealth Games champion boxer Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) assured India of its first medal at the ongoing Women's World Championships after reaching the semifinals here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Haryana boxer notched a second-round RSC (referee stops contest) win over Madoka Wada of Japan in her quarterfinal bout to assure herself and India of at least a bronze medal.

Nitu has won all her three bouts in the tournament so far by RSC verdicts.

India's Nitu (blue) and Uzbekistan's Qosimova Sumaiya during the 45-48kg category. (Photo | PTI)

Seven Indian pugilists, including reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Sakshi Choudhary (52kg), Manisha Maoun (57kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg), looked to make the last four stage later in the day.

Wherein, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg), the No 1 seed, won their respective bouts to secure medals for the hosts.

