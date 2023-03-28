Indian lifter Bharali Bedabrate bags bronze in World Youth Championships

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian weightlifter Bharali Bedabrate clinched the men's 67kg bronze medal at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania.

The 15-year-old lifted a total of 267kg (119kg+148kg) to finish third on Monday night.

Armenia's Seryozha Barseghyan 275 kg (128 kg+147 kg) and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al Marzouq 270 kg (119 kg+148 kg) won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Bharali also won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk section with a best lift of 148 kg.

Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean & jerk, and total lift in continental and World Championships, while just one medal for total lift is awarded in the Olympic Games.

Commonwealth Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga holds the total (306 kg), snatch (140 kg) and clean jerk (166 kg) youth men's world records in the category.

In the women's 49kg event, Koyel Bar finished ninth with a total lift of 144kg (64 kg+80 kg).

Mina Santa, who lifted 153kg (70 kg+83 kg), finished 13th in the women's 55kg event.

Lifters between the age of 13-17 are eligible for youth competitions.

