Home Sport Other

Gender equality inevitable in F1, says Red Bull chief Horner

The aim was to have a 50 per cent split between males and females across the whole organisation, from the cockpit to the engineers and the boardroom.

Published: 31st March 2023 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Red Bull chief Christian Horner

Red Bull chief Christian Horner. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner said on Friday it was inevitable that gender equality would reach Formula One amid reports that a team employing an equal split between men and women was looking to enter the sport.

Former British American Racing (BAR) founder Craig Pollock told CNN last week he wanted to debut "Formula Equal" from the 2025 or 2026 season onwards.

The aim was to have a 50 per cent split between males and females across the whole organisation, from the cockpit to the engineers and the boardroom.

He has reportedly submitted an expression of interest to racing's governing body, the FIA, which opened up the process for finding a potential 11th team earlier this year.

Horner, when asked about Pollock's plan, said he believed gender equality in the traditionally male-dominated sport would happen "naturally" anyway.

"I think it's fantastic to see the number of girls, females, that are showing interest in Formula One now and we're seeing it at all levels," the Briton said in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

"I think the interest is growing...  it's appealing to more women to get involved in the sport, whether that's from an engineering basis or across all aspects of the organisation.

"As the sport does become more accessible, and we are pushing to make it more accessible, I think that it is something that will naturally happen anyway."

Pollock, formerly the manager of 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, acknowledged funding such a venture would be hugely expensive but said he was in intense discussions with "a Gulf-area country" about bankrolling it.

Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer said gender equality was "important to everybody in Formula One".

"So anything we can do to increase diversity in F1 I think everyone here would welcome it," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"But I don't know anything other than what I briefly read about their (Formula Equal) entry."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christian Horner Red Bull gender equality Formula One Craig Pollock British American Racing Australian Grand Prix
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp