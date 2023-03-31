Home Sport Other

Ukraine looks to block athletes from competing with Russians

Government minister Oleh Nemchinov said on Thursday that a decision had been taken only to enter events with no Russians involved, according to public broadcaster Suspilne.

Published: 31st March 2023 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2023 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee to reconsider their decision of participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes under white neutral flag at the next 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in front of the IOC headquarters, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Members of the Geneva branch of Ukrainian society in Switzerland protest during a rally to urge International Olympic Committee in reconsidering the participation of Russian athletes. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: The Ukrainian government is looking to block its athletes from sports competitions, particularly qualifying events for next year's Paris Olympics, which readmit Russian athletes.

The International Olympic Committee recommended Tuesday that sports federations allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes without national symbols. Ukraine wanted to continue the full exclusion, which had been in place in most sports since shortly after last year's Russian invasion.

Government minister Oleh Nemchinov said on Thursday that a decision had been taken only to enter events with no Russians involved, according to public broadcaster Suspilne.

No ruling was immediately published and it was not clear exactly how it would be implemented. The IOC recommends allowing Russians to compete as individuals but not as national teams. However, several Olympic sports run individual and team events together at a single location, as in gymnastics or fencing.

International sports federations are not obliged to implement the IOC's recommendations and most have yet to commit to readmitting Russian and Belarusian athletes.

There was no clarification on how Ukraine's approach might affect tennis, where individual Russians and Belarusians already play on the men's and women's tours, and have played against Ukrainians. They remain barred from national team tennis events like the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup.

Ukraine boycotted an Olympic judo qualifier last year when the sport's governing body allowed Russians, including several from the country's military, to take part as neutral athletes. Ukrainian officials have previously not ruled out boycotting next year's Paris Olympics rather than competing against Russians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ukrainian government Russian athletes Paris Olympics 2024 International Olympic Committee
India Matters
Representational image.
Rohini theatre episode: Discrimination in, humanity out 
Image used for representational purpose only. purposes (Express Illustrations)
Woman gangraped, tortured for three days 
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: MK Stalin assures probe, action against wrongdoers
Hyderabad University (File | EPS)
Hyderabad University accused of casteist grading system in PhD admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp