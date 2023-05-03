Delhi Police 'doing nothing' to investigate Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestlers tell SC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The wrestlers who have been protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Delhi Police is "doing absolutely nothing" in investigating the charges of sexual harassment against Singh.

The counsel for the wrestlers, senior Advocate Narendra Hooda submitted before the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud that the Delhi Police so far had not recorded any statement of the complainants u/s 161 of CrPC, 1973. While making this submission he urged the bench to permit him to place additional material in a "sealed cover" before the bench on May 4, the day when the court will hear the matter next.

Considering Hooda's submission, the CJI-led bench permitted him to place the material on record and also asked him to give an advanced copy to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had on Friday registered two FIRs against Hooda hours after informing the SC about the same. While the first FIR pertained to allegations by a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was based on the complaints of the women wrestlers.

"We've decided to register the FIR and this will be registered today. The moment we found that there is a cognisable offence, we decided to register the FIR," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Delhi Police had submitted before a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

The court was considering pleas where the wrestlers had argued that Delhi Police in complete disregard of the law laid down by the top court failed to register FIRs despite them filing complaints.

Clarifying that the court would not channel or monitor the investigation, the CJI on Friday had directed the Commissioner, Delhi Police to assess the threat perception and provide security to the "minor girl" who is a complainant. The court had also said that its direction of providing security to the minor should not come in the way of the Delhi police deciding on the issue of providing security to the other six complainants also.

The bench had also asked the police to file an affidavit laying out the steps that have been taken in this regard and posted it for May 5, 2023.

Additionally, it had also directed the Solicitor General to give a copy of the affidavit to DCP, Delhi for helping the latter perceive the threats agains the minor but ordered for the maintenance of strictest confidentiality as regards its contents.

