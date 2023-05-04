Home Sport Other

Uttam Singh to lead India in Junior Asia Cup Hockey

Hailing from UP's Karampur, the speedy and agile Uttam struck twice in the shootout including in sudden death, leading India to a thrilling 5-4 win over Australia in last year's Sultan of Johor Cup

Published: 04th May 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Young forward Uttam Singh in action.

Young forward Uttam Singh in action. (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Young forward Uttam Singh, who helped India reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup last year, was on Thursday retained as the captain for the upcoming Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman from May 23-June 1.

This will be a qualifying event for the forthcoming FIH Junior Men's World Cup in Malaysia in December.

India are grouped in pool A along with Pakistan, Japan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei while Korea, Malaysia, Oman, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan are grouped in pool B.

Hailing from Karampur village in Uttar Pradesh, the speedy and agile Uttam struck twice in the shootout, including in sudden death as to lead India to a thrilling 5-4 win over Australia in the Sultan of Johor Cup in November last year.

Vishnukant Singh and Sudeep Chirmako, who also scored for India in the nail-biting final, also retained their places in the 18-member squad.

Uttam also featured in India's World Cup 2021 campaign in Bhubaneswar where they made a semi-final finish after losing out to eventual runners-up Germany.

Boby Singh Dhami was named Uttam's deputy, while Mohith HS and Himwaan Sihag were picked as goalkeepers.

The midfield will see the experienced Vishnukant Singh who had a fantastic outing during the recently-held FIH Hockey Pro League in Rourkela.

He will be joined by Rajinder Singh, Poovanna CB, Amandeep and Sunit Lakra while Boby, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Lalage, Uttam, Sudeep Chirmako and Angad Bir Singh were been named in the forward line.

"We have a fairly experienced team with some of the players also having made their Senior debut in the recent tournaments," coach CR Kumar said.

"We have gone through two preparatory and two competition cycles which have helped the players gain the right amount of exposure.

"With the Senior team also based out of the same camp here at SAI, Bengaluru, we were able to get ample experience playing matches against them. The team is upbeat and we look to finish on the top," Kumar added.

Squad Goalkeepers: Mohith H S, Himwaan Sihag; Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Rohit, Amandeep Lakra, Amir Ali, Yogember Rawat; Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Poovanna C B, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra; Forwards: Boby Singh Dhami (VC), Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Lalage, Uttam Singh (C), Sudeep Chirmako and Angad Bir Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttam Singh Indian hockey team Junior Asia Cup FIH Junior Men's World Cup
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp