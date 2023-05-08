Home Sport Other

Wrestlers' stir: Farmers climb over, shove aside barricades to reach protesters at Jantar Mantar

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a nationwide agitation in support of the protesting wrestlers.

Farmers break police barricade as they arrive to join wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was a brief moment of commotion at the Jantar Mantar here when a group of farmers forced their way through the police barricades to join the top wrestlers protesting for action against Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said a group of farmers were escorted to Jantar Mantar as they wished to join the wrestlers' protest.

"However, at the entry barricades, they were in a hurry to reach the Dharna site. As a result, some of them climbed the barricades, while some others removed them, to make their way to the spot where wrestlers are protesting, " he added.

The farmers from the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), wearing green scarves and headgear, could be seen jumping off the barricades and even dragging them away so that their way is not blocked.

The senior officer said the police personnel deployed there have now kept the barricades at the back side to facilitate their entry. 

"The farmers reached the dharna site and met the wrestlers to express solidarity with them," Tayal said.

Meanwhile, senior officers requested the people not to believe any fake news. "The protestors at Jantar Mantar are being facilitated. Entry is being regulated through Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD) to ensure safety. Please remain peaceful and abide by the law," they said.

India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the allegations of sexual harassment leveled by 7 women wrestlers.

The police have stepped up security arrangements at the Jantar Mantar and at the Capital's border areas as well. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced a nationwide agitation in support of the wrestlers.

On Sunday as well, more than 600 farmers, who had gathered at Delhi’s Tikri Border to join the wrestlers’ protest, were allowed by Delhi Police to enter the city and go to Jantar Mantar by bus.

However, there was chaos at one stage when a few protesters, including men and women, got off the buses, thinking that vehicles would not be allowed, and began marching. The police explained to them that they could travel to Jantar Mantar by bus after which they again boarded the buses to reach the protest site.

