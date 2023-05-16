Home Sport Other

Sharath confident of making last-8 cut in both singles & doubles

At this stage of his career, he wants to enjoy every outing and not worry too much about the results. At the same time, he insists that he has the hunger to compete.

Published: 16th May 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal

Ace Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Age is just a number for A Sharath Kamal. The 40-year-old Olympian and Manika Batra will spearhead the 11-member Indian team, comprising five men and six women, at the World Championships, to be held at Durban, South Africa from May 20 to 28.

Sharath has been preparing keenly for the event and is eager to make it to the quarterfinals in both singles, and doubles and then take it as it comes. At this stage of his career, he wants to enjoy every outing and not worry too much about the results. At the same time, he insists that he has the hunger to compete.

Excerpts:

How is the preparation for the worlds?

Started preparing by the end of March. For the last seven weeks, I have been focussing a lot on becoming fitter and faster on the table for which I have been working with my strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan along with my table tennis coaches Srinivasa Rao and Muralidhara Rao in Chennai. Had couple of sparring partners over the last few weeks to work on specific technical drills.

What are the areas you have worked on during your camp in Bengaluru?

The camp started on May 7 and we are focussing to improve our sharpness in match play, for which specific drills have been designed for practice. At the camp, we are focusing also on men’s doubles where I will be partnering with G Sathiyan and our coaches will help us build our doubles game too. The coaches at the camp are Subhajit Saha, Mamta Prabhu and Chris Pfeiffer.

How do you fancy your chances in singles?

It’s been round of 32 which I would be looking to get better and hope to make it to the quarterfinals this time around. And in the men’s doubles, myself and Sathiyan have been doing quite well and we hope we will make it to the quarterfinals there too.

How is it to be partnering with Sathiyan?

I have been partnering with Sathiyan for the last 5 to 6 years and we’ve been doing quite well in the international arena where we also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in 2021. So now we are looking at making it to the quarterfinals. From there on, if we have a chance to win a medal, we will try and do that.

Any specific area that you are working to counter opponents?

From the Commonwealth Games, I have been trying to add few new techniques into my game like a couple of different serves. And I am also working a lot on my defensive game, while continuing to sharpen my attacking game.

In South Africa the conditions are different,  how will the team adapt, are you going early?

I will be going three days prior to the beginning of the tournament where I will try and adapt to the new conditions in South Africa and at the same time for my body to adapt to the time difference between India and South Africa. So it will be very difficult to guess the conditions beforehand. Once you get into the tournament, then you figure out if the conditions (for the game) are fast or slow or spinning.

How do you stay fit at this age?

I focus a lot on my fitness which is the strength behind my longevity in my career. I constantly keep working to be innovative and relevant, keeping working on my reflexes. And guess all this has come in handy.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 A Sharath Kamal Olympian Manika Batra
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp