Fantastic to have three Indians in Candidates, says Anand

CHENNAI: With the Asian Games Silver medal, qualification for the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Canada (April 2 – 25, 2024), and just three points distance between her and the Grandmaster title, 2023 has been a special year for chess star R Vaishali. The upcoming edition of the candidates is special as for the first time there are three chess players from the country — Vaishali, her brother R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi.

India's first grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand, is thrilled for the contingent. "That's fantastic. I was the only one playing in the Candidates in the past," Anand said after the felicitation program organised for Vaishali and Basketball player R Sruthy by MOP Vaishnav College in Chennai. "This is the first time it has happened. In fact, it was a late surprise. Until a couple of weeks ago, Praggnanandhaa was the only one and now suddenly, there are three Indians. It's wonderful to have such a significant representation."

Candidates Tournament is organised by the International Chess Federation as a final contest to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship. The winner of this tournament gets to play in the World Championship against the current world champion. Praising Vaishali for her resolve through the ups and downs she had, Anand said, "Within Women's rankings, she is just outside the top 10—the third Indian woman to qualify for the candidate's title," before adding, "I believe Vaishali will work hard. She has training events like the World Rapid Blitz and the Tata Steel Chess Tournament coming up. She will have enough time to prepare for the Candidates Tournament in April."

"It was such a dominating performance at Isle of Men (in the FIDE Grand Swiss chess event, where she confirmed her entry for the Candidates tournament), which means she is ready to compete, but she knows she has to work hard. One cannot overwork. She needs to balance work, rest, and getting there (at the candidates) well-prepared," he added.

"It is special," Vaishali expressed her views on having three players competing in the Candidates tournament. "I am excited for the Candidates. First of all, I did not expect to be in the Candidates this year. I played a really good game in the Isle of Man. I have some time to work on it, so I am hoping to give my best. I have been discussing a lot of things with Anand sir and RB Ramesh sir as well. Hopefully, we will be able to make a correct plan and proceed. (Me and my brother) went to the Asian Youth Championship in the age-group. Now, together we are going for the big stage, so I am very happy. Yes, there will be pressure on the Candidates, but it will be the first time for me so I want to enjoy it as well," the 22-year-old said.

MOP Vaishnav college felicitated the chess champion who was part of the 10-member squad that bagged the silver medal in the 2023 Asian Games Hangzhou with a cash award of `1 Lakh, while Sruthy, who represented India in the women's basketball team that made it to the quarterfinals received `25,000 from the college.

