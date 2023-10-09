Asian Games show turning point in Indian sports: Sports minister Thakur

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur felt that all stakeholders played their part in ensuring the best-ever Asia Games this time for the country. In an email interview with The New Indian Express, he said that specialised training camps were organised for athletes and were funded by the sports ministry. Excerpts...



How do you think the sports ministry and SAI helped athletes to perform better?

The 107 medals tally, the highest in 60 years, is not just a historic feat but a turning point in Indian sports. The hard work and determination of our athletes to win medals for the country, the vision of honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi to create a holistic sports ecosystem, combined with the support extended to them through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, Khelo India Scheme and other government funds has brought about these historic results. There is a shift in mindset of our athletes — their confidence on the field shines through. Now they go to win, not just to participate.

For these Asian Games preparations there were several steps taken. After CWG, specialised training camps were organised for the preparation for Asian Games. We appointed 49 foreign experts, including coaches, high performance directors, high performance managers, physiotherapists, psychologists. Besides, more than 275 foreign exposure trips were given to athletes. Specialised support under TOPS has been provided to the athletes like Neeraj Chopra (athletics), Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (badminton), Sharath Kamal (table tennis) Vishnu Saravanan (sailing), who were also the top beneficiaries.

As per the requirement of athletes, they have trained abroad in the best training facilities. Neeraj has had 586 days of rigorous training across Europe, South Africa, and the USA. A dedicated foreign coach Klaus Bartonietz and personal physiotherapist ensured year-round excellence. We have done well in sailing too and sailors under TOPS were provided support to the tune of ` 2.88cr towards foreign training and competition, procurement of equipment and hiring of coaches and support staff.

Avinash Sable was provided foreign training and competition in the USA, Switzerland, Hungary & Morocco and a coach was hired for him. In shooting, we have given ammunition support to the tune of `4.00 cr along with foreign specialised training camps in Germany, Italy, France & Czech Republic along with 185 days of coaching camps for ammunition and barrel testing. In badminton, HS Prannoy was provided specialized equipment for post training recovery and crucial sustained performance along with personal support staff — strength and conditioning trainer, nutritionist, and psychologist — ensures comprehensive care. We have also worked closely with National Sports Federations (NSFs) to ensure that our athletes are well-prepared in every possible way.



What are the schemes introduced in the last four years, if any, or modifications done to existing schemes for elite athletes?

I think the restructuring of TOPS two years back when we introduced the development group was a differentiator. In 2014, when the PM launched the scheme, we supported just 75 athletes in the core group. Today, we support 285 athletes under TOPS development and core, which has greatly increased our bench-strength. The intensive talent identification and nurturing through the Khelo India Scheme has also shown results. Of the 651 athletes at Asian Games this year, 124 are Khelo India athletes. It is this bench strength that is bringing multiple medals in a single category of shooting, athletics and archery. We have won 16 first-time medals as well and in new disciplines such as roller skating, sailing, table tennis, rowing, equestrian. A mention must be made of our women athletes who have contributed 50 per cent of the medals. Women in sports are turning out to be power to reckon with.



Cooperation between NSFs and SAI and other stakeholders. How did it work?

Cooperation between NSFs, SAI and other stakeholders has been essential to India's success at the Games. We have worked closely with NSFs to develop training plans, organise camps, and select athletes for competitions. We have also worked with other stakeholders, such as the corporate sector and the media, to promote sports and support our athletes. This close cooperation between NSFs, SAI and other stakeholders has helped to create a supportive environment for our athletes to train and compete. This has played a crucial role in India's best ever performance at the Asian Games 2022.

