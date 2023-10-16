Positive response for HCL-Cyclothon in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1,100 cycling enthusiasts from the city took part in the HCL-Cyclothon. The event, which was held in collaboration with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the Government of Tamil Nadu, and under the patronage of the Cycling Federation of India, drew participants in both the professional and amateur categories.

The winners were felicitated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu. Also present at the occasion were Sundar Mahalingam, president of strategy at HCL Corporation and Maninder Pal Singh, secretary general at Cycle Federation of India. HCL Cyclothon carried a prize purse of Rs 30 lakhs.

“I wholeheartedly welcome HCL’s role in expanding the horizons of sports in Tamil Nadu. It’s truly inspiring to witness a substantial gathering of cycling enthusiasts championing fitness and fostering a sporting culture in our state. This also underscores the unwavering dedication of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the Government of Tamil Nadu to create an environment conducive to sporting excellence,” said Udhayanidhi.

MDAS office-bearers

The Madras District Aquatics Association (MDAS) elected its new office-bearers on Sunday, including Kanchi Kailasam as president. The district body chose Krithika Kumar Quintal, Ravindranath K, and Livingston Y as vice presidents of the Association. New office-bearers: President: Kanchi Kailasam; Vice President: Krithika Kumar Quintal, Ravindranath K, and Livingston Y; Secretary: Shruthi Rahul; Treasurer: Apeksha; Joint secretary: Sharath Mukundan; Executive Members: Anand Raja C, Arul Kumar, Austin K, Francis Xavier, Gajalakshmi, Madhava Reddy, Manivannan, Shanmuganathan, Sundar Raj.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Over 1,100 cycling enthusiasts from the city took part in the HCL-Cyclothon. The event, which was held in collaboration with the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the Government of Tamil Nadu, and under the patronage of the Cycling Federation of India, drew participants in both the professional and amateur categories. The winners were felicitated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu. Also present at the occasion were Sundar Mahalingam, president of strategy at HCL Corporation and Maninder Pal Singh, secretary general at Cycle Federation of India. HCL Cyclothon carried a prize purse of Rs 30 lakhs. “I wholeheartedly welcome HCL’s role in expanding the horizons of sports in Tamil Nadu. It’s truly inspiring to witness a substantial gathering of cycling enthusiasts championing fitness and fostering a sporting culture in our state. This also underscores the unwavering dedication of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and the Government of Tamil Nadu to create an environment conducive to sporting excellence,” said Udhayanidhi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); MDAS office-bearers The Madras District Aquatics Association (MDAS) elected its new office-bearers on Sunday, including Kanchi Kailasam as president. The district body chose Krithika Kumar Quintal, Ravindranath K, and Livingston Y as vice presidents of the Association. New office-bearers: President: Kanchi Kailasam; Vice President: Krithika Kumar Quintal, Ravindranath K, and Livingston Y; Secretary: Shruthi Rahul; Treasurer: Apeksha; Joint secretary: Sharath Mukundan; Executive Members: Anand Raja C, Arul Kumar, Austin K, Francis Xavier, Gajalakshmi, Madhava Reddy, Manivannan, Shanmuganathan, Sundar Raj. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp