Asian Para Games: Neeraj Yadav bags gold in Men's Javelin Throw F55, sets new record

By ANI

HANGZHOU: India claimed a double podium finish in the Men's Javelin Throw F55 at the ongoing Asian Para Games.

Neeraj Yadav claimed a gold medal with a massive throw of 33.69m, setting a new Para Games Record. This is his second medal in this edition of the Asian Para Games. Tek Chand took home a bronze medal with an impressive throw of 30.36m.

