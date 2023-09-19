Asian Games: Swimming against tide with splash of hope  

Kalyani Mangale By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 21-member swimming squad, almost double that in 2018, is all set to make a splash at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, starting from September 23. Led by Tokyo Olympians Srihari Nataraj, Sajan Prakash, and Maana Patel alongside Virdhawal Khade, the only current member with bronze in at the Games, the swimming team would be looking to erase forgettable memories of 2018 Jakarta Games. The number of swimmers has swelled this time so has hope.

"The practice has been good," Monal Chokshi, secretary general of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), told this daily. "The team has already left. They are in a holding camp in China now. They have reached today. For the next few days, the team will be in the holding camp to get acclimatized and rest from the travel. After that, they will be moving to the Games village."

The Asian Games have not been the happy hunting ground for Indian swimmers with the last medal coming home in 2014 through Sandeep Sejwal in the 50m breaststroke. Chokshi believes a lot has changed over the years.

"Over the last three-four years, especially, post-COVID, we have been working with international sports science experts and we have given our players the best possible foreign exposures in Europe. Our players are now pretty comfortable racing at international venues."

"Also, the sports science experts who are working with us from the USA, have been working on the technique on the start, the overall, you know, the kind of recovery that they need before racing.

So there's a lot of work that has gone in and we are expecting to see some good performances from Srihari, Sajan, Aryan, and Virdhawal," Chokshi said.

Having the likes of Khade, Srihari, and Sajan in the squad, will certainly help young swimmers. Khade, now 31, won a bronze way back in 2010, also in China. He dabbled with coaching and made a return to competitive swimming around 2017 and at 2018 Asian Games he missed a medal. "He (Khade) is a mentor and a good anchor to the team.

Besides himself being a good prospect for the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle, I'm sure he will be in the top four or five for us. They are both experienced players. They (Srihari and Sajan) have played in international competitions, the World Championships multiple times, the Olympics, and the Asian Games as well. They have been at the Asian Games in the past. So for them, it's not something that is going to be intimidating. I am sure, they will go out and do their best," confident Chokshi said.

Aneesh Gowda, one of the youngest members, booked his ticket to China with a stellar performance in the Senior National Aquatic Championship 2023 held in Hyderabad. After his success at the domestic events, Gowda is ready for his first Asian Games.

"I want to give my best in my events in terms of timings and see where that goes. Hopefully, we get selected for the finals. I can't say where I will finish, but I have been giving my all in training and hopefully, it will turn out good in the Asian Games," the 18-year-old told this daily before leaving for Hangzhou.

At the Senior Nationals, Nina Venkatesh won five medals and broke the national record in two of those events. The 17-year-old would be itching to go in her first Asian Games campaign.

"Honestly, being part of the Asian Games was just a dream, nothing but a dream. And it would have been an idea in my head before I got to know about my selection. This is the biggest thing that has ever happened in my career. And I cannot wait to represent India," the Bengaluru-based swimmer told this daily.

After the disappointment of 2018, when they could not win any medal, Indian swimmers hoped to bring home more from the big contingent.



Swimming squad

Men: Aneesh Gowda, Advait Page, Aryan Nehra, Anand AS, Kushagra Rawat, Likith SP, Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj, Tanish George Mathew, Utkarsh Patil, Vishal Grewal, Virdhawal Khade.

Women: Anannya Nayak, Dinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Lineysha AK, Maana Patel, Nina Venkatesh, Palak Joshi, Shivangi Sarma, Vritti Agarwal.



Schedule 24–29 September

