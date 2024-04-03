Court seeks affidavit from sports ministry, WFI plans to file writ petition

CHENNAI: Even as the top four wrestlers of selection trials await national camps ahead of all important Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Games Qualifier, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the government, read sports ministry, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to file their respective affidavits on the next date, April 10.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by protesting wrestlers — Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satywart Kadian. The wrestlers had prayed to the court through an urgent application to appoint an administrator/one-person committee to run the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The WFI headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh had requested the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to organise camps for the selected wrestlers and has apparently not received a reply yet. The continental event starts on April 11 while the Olympic Qualifier will be held from April 19 to 21. Both events will be hosted in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

"The WFI has submitted its reply. The court had asked the sports ministry in the last hearing on March 22 to file a reply on who is running the WFI as it suspended the federation last year in December while the ad-hoc committee formed by the IOA to manage the affairs was also dissolved. The court has now once again asked the ministry to file an affidavit on who's managing the affairs of the WFI," Hemant Phalpher, WFI's counsel, told this daily.

The sports ministry's reply on Tuesday seemingly failed to cut the ice with the court. "The ministry's reply included events that followed since the WFI's suspension by it. Nonetheless, the court wanted to know who is running the WFI if it has been suspended by the ministry and even the IOA's panel has been dissolved," added Phalpher.

"As the IOA dissolved the panel, the court asked it to submit an affidavit explaining the rationale behind the move," said Phalpher. It is learnt that the WFI may move the court challenging the ministry's suspension. Sources told this daily that the petition could be filed before the next hearing.

