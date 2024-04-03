Manu set for new season after fruitful SA stint

CHENNAI: It is an uncommon sight to see Indian athletes on top of the world, literally. But ever since three Indians made a mark at the World Championships in Budapest last year, three names have been talked about with pride. Of course, javelin Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra leads the pack at No 1 in World Athletics rankings. The other two — Kishore Jena and DP Manu — are quite formidable too. Jena is No 7 and Manu is No 12 in the world ranking charts.

Manu has been training in Potchefstroom, South Africa, and his coach Kashinath Naik felt the stint would help him in the crucial Olympic season. This is the same North West University High Performance Centre where Neeraj usually trains during winters (in the Northern Hemisphere). Going through the grind since early last month, the javelin thrower initially took some time to settle down. The coach and Manu will be returning on April 4.

“The training here was great,” said Kashinath. “This is the first time Manu is training abroad so it took a few days to settle down and get adjusted to the weather and conditions. The centre is excellent and the facilities are great.”

Like most athletes from the country, the 24-year-old thrower, who finished sixth at the World Championships with a throw of 84.14m — a shade less than his personal best of 84.35m — had to adjust with food as well. But overall, the exposure, funded through Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and supported by Athletics Federation of India, has been an enriching experience.