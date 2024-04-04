By 2028 Olympics, we will be fighting for medals in all three relays: AFI chief

We have been strong in field events. But when it comes to the World Championship or the Olympics, do you think we have to achieve our target or not jump to our potential?

If you see the last Worlds, if they had jumped their best — 8.40m plus — they would have got a medal. The issue is it requires a little more experience by which you know these athletes will be able to perform the same at the top level. So we are sending them for exposure and training. Sree and the others are going to participate in some Diamond League meets before the Olympics. We are sending all of them to ensure that they are continuously jumping with the best jumpers in the world. So that they are used to it and this would seem like a normal jumping session.

When we were running. When we went to the Olympics, it was like somebody from a village in central India had come to Bombay and was seeing all the buildings when they've never seen a hut, not even seen a first floor. We used to run on grass and mud and then we had to run on synthetic. That was a different running.

Now we are ensuring that the athletes get good competitions and that they are used to all sorts of conditions... hot, cold so that nobody says bahut garmi hai (it's so hot). There are no excuses. With all the experience that we are giving them, nobody can have any excuse. We are giving you enough competitions to participate in throughout the year, throughout the season. Go and make the best of it and then reproduce your best in the big championships.



On expanding on giving athletes the best experience, exposure and training facilities under his regime

It's very simple. Sport is science. Sport is biomechanics and biochemistry. What we did is we first identified the events, once we identified the events, then what did we do? We brought in foreign coaches and once we brought in the foreign coaches... you look at the improvement in middle and long distance running of late. We brought in Scott Simmons about two years ago. Now see the difference in the middle and long distance running. They're breaking national records after national records. There were one or two athletes those days. But look at the athletes, where they are, I mean, they're running with the best. Look at the walkers, we brought in a foreign coach. Seven have qualified for the Olympics. Nobody actually gives walking too much importance. It is unheard of that seven walkers from India have qualified. Come to the 4x400m relay. Again foreign coaches. Three foreign coaches, one after another, look at the three, three years roughly, each. Today, running two races below three minutes in a space of 24 hours without changing the team. We hardly have any runners running below 45.5 and yet we are running below three minutes. Again we have a foreign coach. Now we are doing a programme for the 400m women. And I can tell you that in 2028, we will be fighting for a medal in all the three relays — men, women and mixed.



On the special project for the women's 400m

There will be three separate centres in which 16 athletes will be housed in each of those centres under three foreign coaches. This will be only for women. For men, we are doing whatever we are doing and the existing programme will continue.