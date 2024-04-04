Percentage-wise India on top of doping chart

CHENNAI : India once again topped the infamous doping chart. According to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) testing report 2022 published on Wednesday, National Anti-Doping Laboratory (NDTL) in New Delhi is on top in terms of percentage (3.2 per cent) for doping violation. The NDTL had collected 3,680 urine samples out of which 126 had Adverse Analytical finding (AAF).

The 2022 Anti-Doping Testing Figures also revealed that NDTL collected 216 blood samples out of which there was one AAF.

Though Cologne laboratory in Germany had more doping positives in numbers – 186 AAFs – the laboratory tested about 30,000 samples. In terms of percentage, it comes to just .60 per cent.

Similarly, Ghent in Belgium tested over 16,000 samples for a positive test of 100, which is .69 per cent. Salt Lake City in the US also tested about 10,489 urine samples for 125 positives and 2,144 blood samples for one positive. Percentage wise, it is 1 per cent.