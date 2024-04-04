Preeti set for U-22 Asian C’ships meet

CHENNAI: It’s a critical period for Paris-bound athletes from the country. The standard of training in the next few months or so could prove to be the difference between a rare medal at the Olympics or an average outing.

That’s the case with four pugilists — Nikhat Zareen, Parveen Hooda, Preeti Sai Panwar and Lovlina Borgohain — who have been working behind the scenes ever since they secured quotas last year. In a bid to raise their game, the four are now in Turkey after getting funded through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

It’s a welcome move as the four pugilists, who reportedly left on Tuesday are likely to get a chance to spar with foreign athletes.For boxers who bank on marginal improvements on a day-to-day basis, they also get to assess their growth.

Prior to this tour, which is expected to be 10 days or so, the four Indians had been part of the training camp at Budva, Montenegro from February 14 to 28. This continuous process of activity is designed to keep them rust-free. In fact, Preeti, after the completion of the training, is expected to take part in the U-22 Asian Championships, scheduled to be held in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 27 to May 7. Preeti’s uncle and basic coach, Vinod Kumar, revealed the same.

“Preeti is doing alright and she has already departed for Turkey. She’s highly motivated and looking to train well. Her attitude is on point,” he said. Preeti is the youngest of the lot and is someone who has caught the attention of many with her prowess inside the ring."