Anmol set to be in focus; Sindhu sits out

CHENNAI: Anmol Kharb was a revelation earlier this year during the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia. The teenager, who had barely any experience at the senior international level, punched above her weight to upset some well-experienced shuttlers to announce her arrival. Anmol’s display understandably created plenty of buzz.

The 17-year-old, who entered women’s singles quarterfinals along with four other Indians in the ongoing Kazakhstan International Challenge on Thursday, will once again be in focus as her name has been included in the women’s team for the upcoming BWF Uber Cup Finals that is scheduled to be played in China from April 27 to May 5.

Anmol’s role becomes more prominent as the women’s team will be without experienced ace PV Sindhu. The men’s team, meanwhile, has the usual suspects in the ranks. HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George will be looking to help the team retain the Thomas Cup.

World No 1 pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be looking to make their presence felt. Thomas Cup squad: (Singles) HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Priyanshu Rajawat and Kiran George; (Doubles) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek. Uber Cup squad: (Singles) Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Ashmita Chaliha and Isharani Baruah; (Doubles) Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker.