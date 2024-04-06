Key dress rehearsal for men’s hockey team ahead of Paris

CHENNAI: Tune up games ahead of big tournaments serve different purposes. It gives a window into the fringe players who could complete the team. It can build up fitness for players coming back from injuries. It allows the management to look at specific areas they want to work in in a competitive environment. Lastly, it gives players the chance to prove to themselves they have it in them to beat a specific opponent.

That last point, according to Manpreet Singh, is what the team will look to do multiple times during a rather crucial five-match series against Australia in Perth from Saturday.

“We have not beaten Australia in a long time and we want to achieve that,” the midfielder told this daily a few days before leaving for the assignment Down Under. In the last 13 matches between the two sides stretching back to the beginning of 2020, India have only managed two wins. Crucially, while India have narrowed the gap between them and the big four of Germany, Australia, Belgium and The Netherlands, wins in the elite events have not really come against these sides.

Since the 2014 World Cup, India have managed one win in 10 encounters against the other members of the Big Four (the bronze medal match against Germany at the Tokyo Games). In that same time period against Australia, they have lost two games for an aggregate score of 1-11 (this gets more pronounced if you want to add Commonwealth Games results).