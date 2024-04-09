ASOIF excludes IBA as member

CHENNAI: In another significant development, the International Boxing Association has been excluded from the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on Tuesday. This is a big setback after the Court Of Arbitration ruling last week which dismissed IBA appeal and upheld the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspension.

During the general assembly held on Tuesday, the ASOIF decided to keep IBA out which it said is in line with the ASOIF Statutes. "This move follows the CAS decision of 2 April, dismissing IBA’s appeal against the IOC decision to withdraw IBA’s recognition as the International Federation (IF) for Olympic boxing. Previously, ASOIF had already suspended IBA’s Full Member’s rights," said an ASOIF statement.

The IBA was prompt to react and said that it acknowledged the decision but termed it 'profoundly disappointing'. In a statement, the IBA said, "While this outcome is profoundly disappointing, we wish to stress our unwavering commitment to the sport of boxing and our remarkable athletes and coaches across the globe as the IBA starts its recognition journey."

The IBA is even mulling to appeal in the Swiss Federal Tribunal. "The ASOIF decision follows the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to not uphold the IBA’s appeal against the IOC for its loss of recognition," said IBA. "The IBA strongly rejects the CAS decision as it completely repeats the IOC’s rhetoric, despite sufficient proof of the progress has been provided. The IBA will go down the road to protect its athletes and coaches by considering the Swiss Federal Tribunal appeal."

"In response to the concerns raised, the IBA reiterates that it has already implemented significant governance and compliance reforms since late 2020. We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity within the boxing community while delivering world-class events. Our focus remains steadfast on providing unparalleled opportunities for our boxers, ensuring they have a global stage to showcase their talent and dedication. All actions of IBA are done to ensure their well-being and continuous development."