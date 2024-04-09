IOA chief Usha feels ‘sidelined’ by rebel EC members

CHENNAI: The attrition within the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is taking another intriguing turn. IOA president PT Usha’s letter to the Executive Committee indicates that there is a breakdown of trust between members in the Executive Committee (EC) which also includes herself.

On Monday, Usha responded to some of the EC members who had signed and pasted a notice asking ‘unauthorised persons’ not to enter the IOA Bhawan.

In a letter to the EC, she called it arbitrary and reminded the rebel members that they have bigger responsibilities than this. She also said that the IOA office staff should take directives from her office. “It is directed to the IOA staff to remove any copies of the notice posted within the IOA Bhawan. Further, the IOA staff is instructed to follow guidance and directives from my office via my executive assistant,” said the letter.

The IOA president felt slighted by the nine EC members who had signed the document and felt that they were trying to sideline her. She also defended her executive assistant Ajay Narang’s appointment and said the EC does not have the authority to terminate him. Majority of the EC members had claimed that they had removed Narang from the post. She also said that only she can remove her executive assistant.

“It is disheartening to see that we are still not able to work as a team and each of your acts is an attempt to sideline me,” Usha wrote to the rebel EC members. What seems interesting is that senior vice president (VP) takes charge as president during her absence or unavailability. Ajay Patel, who is the senior VP, apparently is in the forefront in the rebellion. The letter also points out that the senior VP or the vice president can discharge duties of the president only in his or her absence. “I am left with no option but to remind you all that the day-to-day administrative functions including hiring and firing of staff is not the job of the Executive Council. As the EC, we should be using our powers and rights for much more important aspects of taking the IOA to heights.

“The termination documents are an absolute nullity. The appointment of the executive assistant to the president is not within the jurisdiction of the Executive Council and thus the termination is non est and bad in law.” The CEO (Raghuram Iyer), who the EC claimed they were coerced to appoint, and Narang have been working and discharging their duties.