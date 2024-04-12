India lose yet again to Australia, this time 1-3 in 4th hockey Test

PERTH: India continued their dismal show in the crucial tour Down Under, losing 1-3 against Australia to suffer their fourth consecutive defeat in the five-match men's hockey Test series, here on Friday.

Contrary to the final result, it was a much-improved performance from the Indians but the Kookaburras were simply too strong.

All the four goals in the match, which started 40 minutes late due to lightning, came from penalty corners.

India took the lead in the 12th minute through skipper Harmanpreet Singh but Jeremy Hayward's (19th, 47th) brace and Jack Welch (54th) strike handed Australia yet another win in the series.

India were decimated 1-5 in the opening Test, while they lost the second and third Tests 2-4 and 1-2 respectively.

It was an entertaining first quarter with both the teams matching each other.

India had the first shy at the goal in the opening minute through Mandeep Singh, whose hit from the top of the circle off skipper Harmanpreet's Singh's pass from the deep was saved by an alert Australian keeper.

The Kookaburras were not to be left behind as they secured back-to-back penalty corners in the second minute but veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was superb under the bar, making twin saves to deny their opponents.

Unlike the previous three games where they relied more on aerial long passes to penetrate the Australian defence, the Indians used the midfield smartly, building their attacks with fine ball transfer.

It worked well as India secured their first penalty corner in the 10th minute but Jugraj Singh failed to convert the chance.

A minute later, Australia earned their third penalty corner, followed by another but the Indians defended stoutly.

India took the lead in the 12th minute when Harmanpreet converted their second penalty corner with a low and hard flick to the left of the goalkeeper.