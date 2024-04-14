Boxer Amit back to the fore as BFI names squad

CHENNAI: After a forgettable campaign in the last Olympic qualifier in Italy, changes were inevitable for Indian boxing. As many as five boxers have lost their spot for the final qualifiers in Bangkok, which is scheduled to start from May 23 to June 3.

Two-time Olympian Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) is one of marquee names to miss out. Deepak Bhoria (51kg) has suffered a similar fate. Instead, Amit Panghal, who was one of the famed boxers in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics, has regained his place as the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) announced the nine-person squad for the all-important event on Saturday. It should be noted that Indian male boxers have not won a single quota so far. Also missing out was 2023 World Championships bronze medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin. One person who has expectedly retained his spot is Nishant Dev (71kg). He had just missed out on the Olympic quota after reaching the quarterfinal stages in Italy.

Squad: Men: Amit Panghal (51kg), Sachin Siwach (57kg), Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Abhimanyu Loura (80kg), Sanjeet (92kg), Narender Berwal (+92kg). Women: Ankushita Boro (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (66kg).